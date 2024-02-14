WWE Icon to return and face The Rock after 21 years at 'Mania 40 after aligning with Cody Rhodes? Possibility explored 

The Rock recently returned to WWE and has already become the center of attention. After becoming a board member of TKO, the parent company of WWE, The Brahma Bull returned to the promotion and seemingly pushed for a clash against Roman Reigns. However, after Cody Rhodes chose Reigns as his opponent, Rock turned heel at the WrestleMania Kickoff and joined hands with The Tribal Chief.

The Brahma Bull made it clear that Reigns is his family and he would not tolerate any disrespect towards The Bloodline. As The Rock has joined The Bloodline, he will not be facing Reigns at WrestleMania 40 as originally planned. It will be The American Nightmare who will look to finish his story instead.

The Great One has stated that he wished to wrestle at WrestleMania 40. Who better for him to face than his most iconic rival Stone Cold Steve Austin? The Rattlesnake could return during the Road to WrestleMania and save Cody Rhodes from an attack by The Bloodline. He could then challenge Rock and the two men could clash at WrestleMania for the fourth time, after their last match at WrestleMania 19.

Stone Cold commented on a possible return to WWE; Could he face The Rock?

During an interview with ESPN, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his stance on a potential return to the ring, emphasizing his consistent honesty on the matter. Austin stated that his decision would depend on various factors aligning for a comeback. He left the door open for the possibility of donning his wrestling gear for another match.

"I said I'd never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania [38]. I never thought I'd do that. If you'd have told me that when I retired in [2003], I'd have said, 'You're crazy.' So I'm not gonna sit here and say no to anything because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment."

﻿The Rock and Stone Cold had an iconic rivalry during the Attitude Era. Their last match was in 2003 after which Austin retired. However, he came out of retirement two years ago when he faced Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

