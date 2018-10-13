WWE/Impact News: David Arquette to make Impact Wrestling debut

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 73 // 13 Oct 2018, 00:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Arquette is returning to wrestling!

What's the story?

Scream actor and former WCW Champion David Arquette has officially made his return to wrestling - and will be debuting on Impact Wrestling very soon!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Arquette worked a tag team match at Border City Wrestling's 25th Anniversary show in Canada this past weekend and the match will air on the Impact Wrestling One Night Only pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

In 2000, after filming the World Championship Wrestling movie Ready to Rumble, David Arquette was utilized on WCW television for his name value. However, things spiraled out of control when Arquette teamed with DDP against Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett with the stipulation that whoever got the pin would take the championship.

Well, of course, Arquette pinned Bischoff to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in one of wrestling's craziest ever moments.

It has since emerged that Arquette was totally against becoming the WCW World Heavyweight Champion, believing that fans like himself would detest a non-wrestler winning the title but Vince Russo insisted that it would be good for the company and for publicity. All the money he made during his WCW tenure was donated to the families of Owen Hart (who died in a freak accident), Brian Pillman (who died from an undiagnosed heart condition), and Darren Drozdov (who became a quadriplegic after an in-ring accident).

Just two years later, Arquette appeared on SmackDown, popping up in the crowd with a sign that said "Former WCW World Champ" and then, in 2010, appeared on Raw as one of the presenters during the 2010 Slammy Awards. Arquette even teamed with Alex Riley in a handicap match in a losing effort against Randy Orton. Arquette was powerbombed through a table by Orton after he and Miz tried to beat up The Viper.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show this year, David Arquette revealed that he is planning to make his return to the squared circle.

For 18 years, I’ve been trolled on the internet and I just want to bring some respect back to my name.

WWE even hinted that they may look to bring back the former WCW Champion and the actor even visited WWE HQ last month.

Is @DavidArquette planning a return to championship glory?! The former #WCW Champion is ready for a comeback! https://t.co/cc4YyYcHi4 — WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2018

The heart of the matter

It has been announced that David Arquette will make his Impact Wrestling "debut" after the former WCW Champion worked a tag team match at Border City Wrestling's 25th Anniversary show over the weekend.

Arquette teamed with RJ City to defeat "Halal Beefcake" Joe Coleman and Idris Abraham. There's no word yet if the match and subsequent broadcast of the match may lead to Arquette making an official live debut for the promotion.

In a video from TMZ, Arquette speaks about the injuries he sustained due to wrestling and teases an appearance at Sunday's Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

What's next?

The match will air on the Impact Wrestling One Night Only pay-per-view that premieres Friday, November 9 on their Global Wrestling Network. As for David Arquette's future in wrestling, we'll have to wait and see!

What do you think about David Arquette returning to wrestling?

Let us know in the comments below.