WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Reby Sky says that Impact Wrestling can't afford to take the Hardy Boyz to court

Reby Hardy is back to her old tricks.

Hardy’s war with the Jarretts is far from over.

What’s the story?

Reby Hardy took to her Twitter to respond Jeff Jarrett’s claim that Impact Wrestling owned the rights to the Broken Gimmick. Reby expressed her displeasure and went on to say that Impact Wrestling wasn't financially stable enough to take The Hardy Boyz to court.

Truth is TNA can't afford to go to court over this, so they're going to downplay it to anyone who will listen & lie to look powerful — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Reby Hardy’s war with the Jarretts over the rights to the infamous Broken Gimmick has been going on for months with no end in sight. Both sides have been taking shots at each other on various platforms.

Recently in an interview, Jeff Jarrett claimed that Impact owned the entire Broken Universe, enraging Reby Hardy.

The heart of the matter

Reby Hardy ranted about the head honchos of Impact Wrestling on Twitter. Hardy’s temper was triggered after Jeff Jarrett said in an interview that the rights to the Broken Universe belonged to Impact.

Hardy also took a shot at Impact creative head Dutch Mantel calling him a “ stooge”. The former TNA Knockout then went on to claim that Impact Wrestling didn’t have the means to take the Hardyz to court.

Don't say you wanna be done with drama in a quiet manner & then have company stooges like Jeff & Dutch give interviews spewing BS. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

She also taunted Jarrett and said that money was power.

What’s next?

The war of words between the Jarretts and the Hardys continues with no end in sight. The conclusion to this seemingly endless battle is uncertain.

Author’s take

The dispute between the two parties is starting to get heated as of late. With Jarrett’s claims and Reby leaking Jarrett’s DUI, both the sides appear to be willing to go to any lengths to win.

