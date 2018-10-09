WWE/Impact News: Scott D'Amore reveals details of WWE-Impact Wrestling meetings

WWE and Impact Wrestling executives met up recently

After several reports that Impact Wrestling executives Ed Nordholm and Scott D'Amore had met with members of Triple H's team from the WWE on September 18th, the internet was abuzz with rumours about what might possibly be going on between the two companies.

Well, Scott D'Amore himself has cleared up some details - and opened up about three deals that have already been done between the companies.

Immediately following the meeting between WWE and Impact Wrestling officials, a few interesting quotes emerged from PWInsider about the scarce details.

One WWE source described the meeting as a general discussion about the two companies and as a chance to get everyone in the same room as opposed to a specific negotiation.

However, Impact Wrestling were quick to quieten certain rumours that had emerged surrounding the meeting.

One Impact source specifically stressed that the meetings were not regarding the sale of either Impact Wrestling as a company or its video library, stating neither are for sale

Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, D'Amore offered some insight into the meeting - confirming some interesting details about the pair's dealings recently.

Since the beginning of the year, we've done three content deals with WWE. We did the Hardys documentary deal to supply footage to them. We did a deal to supply footage for AJ Styles and Kurt Angle for Table for 3 and we provided footage for Bruce Pritchard's podcast on the Network.

D'Amore went on to speak about the relationship between the companies and how that has developed with the recent communications.

I think WWE is seeing that this is a different day for Impact Wrestling and I think, maybe, on the most minute levels, they see they that it's a different day in wrestling.

On the meetings themselves, D'Amore elaborated...

There was a meeting, we got together, we talked, and it was nice to be face-to-face and saying hello. It's 2018, it's a whole different world and there's no reason why people should not communicate. There's really no agenda to it. It's how the business is now, which is tremendous.

And on what impact it may have for his own company...

It's good for us, not just to make a little scratch for providing the footage but, more than that, it's the promotion they give us having it on their Network. That's something that would not have happened two years ago. Finally we stopped with that old school wrestling BS where, 'Oh, you're with him. You can't do nothing with us.' Everybody benefits if there's communication and little bit of respect.

Well, here's hoping we see more in the way of crossover between both companies. Wrestling is at its best when it's unpredictable, and opening up the scope for both companies to work together in the future can only enhance that!

