WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Top Impact star pays tribute to The Undertaker during his match

The Undertaker gets a fascinating tribute

What's the story?

Prior to his match on tonight's Lucha Libre AAA show, Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross took to Twitter and paid tributes to WWE legends Kurt Angle and The Undertaker.

Later in on the same night, Kross once again decided to pay a tribute to 'The Deadman' in his match against Puma King.

In case you didn't know...

Killer Kross made his Impact Wrestling debut in July of 2018 and since then has been on the rise. Kross initially formed a three-man stable with Moose and former Impact Wrestling World Champion, Austin Aries, before the latter eventually departed from the company. Following Aries' departure, Kross stepped up to the plate and entered a storyline with Johnny Impact, even challenging for the Impact World Championship as well.

However, on the other hand, Kross made his AAA debut in 2017 and on his very first night, he helped Johnny Mundo win the AAA Mega Championship and two other major titles, in order to help Mundo become a Triple Champion. Kross, shortly afterward, formed a faction called MAD with the likes of Juventud Guerrera and Teddy Hart.

The heart of the matter

In his return match for Lucha Libre AAA, Killer Kross competed in an absolutely brutal and physical singles contest against Puma King and during the match, Kross paid tribute to WWE legend The Undertaker by pulling off one of his signature moves'.

As noted, Kross was seen executing the Last Ride on King and later on took to Instagram in order to confirm it as well.

What's next?

Killer Kross is currently competing for Impact Wrestling and continues to be a vital part of their roster, given the fact that he has quickly risen to the top and is slowly starting to legitimise his place as one of Impact's top stars.

On the other hand, The Undertaker recently made his return to the WWE and could find himself in a match against Elias later in the year.