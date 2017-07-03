WWE/Impact News: Injured WWE Superstar spotted at Slammiversary 2017

Paige was spotted at Slammiversary 2017 donning a mask.

Which WWE Superstar was spotted at Impact’s latest PPV?

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Paige was spotted in the front row at Slammiversary 2017 by an eagle-eyed fan.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE does not take kindly to their Superstars appearing on rival promotion’s shows and the last time I remember it happening was when Robbie of The Highlanders was spotted in the Impact Zone in 2008. The episode was live and he was shown on television under his real name, which reportedly led a WWE official to call him and ask him to leave immediately.

WrestleMania took place just days after the event and this incident led to Robbie missing his WrestleMania paycheck. He was released from WWE just months later.

The heart of the matter

Paige has been in hot water with WWE for a while now. She has been out of action since June 2016 due to a neck injury and her time away from the ring has been filled with controversy due to her relationship with ex-WWE Superstar, Alberto El Patron (Del Rio).

Paige was spotted at Slammiversary 2017 by an eagle-eyed fan

What’s next?

There were rumours of an impending return for Paige but after this latest incident, it’s unclear how WWE officials will react. Needless to say, they can’t be happy with her.rumours of an impending return for Paige but after this latest incident, it’s unclear how WWE officials will react. Needless to say, they can’t be happy with her.

Author’s take

Paige is one of the most talented women on the WWE roster but she has repeatedly shot herself in the foot, metaphorically, of course. There were rumours last year, that the first NXT Women’s Champion was looking for a way out of her WWE contract but those have since died down.

If Paige can get her head back in the game, she can still have a long and successful WWE career, but after this latest episode, we’ll have to wait and watch.