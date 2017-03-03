WWE/Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: daughter of WWE Hall of Famer backstage at Impact Wrestling tapings

The new faces continue to turn up at Impact Wrestling.

Is Rachael Ellering about to become a full-time Knockout?

What’s the story?

News continues to pour in from the first set of Impact Wrestling tapings in the Anthem Era, and Ed Nordholm has taken to Twitter to reveal that the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering was backstage at the Impact Zone in Orlando. Rachael Ellering has wrestled in NXT, where her father manages The Authors of Pain, and her role in the company formerly known as TNA is yet to become clear.

Lots of new faces today ... @RachaelEllering looking to impress our world ... world class power lifter, talented wrestler — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) March 2, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The tapings last night marked the end of an era and the beginning of a brave new world for the promotion that most wrestling fans will recognise as TNA. A major roster overhaul is underway and while a number of old faces are expected to return there will also be fresh blood injected into the Impact Zone. Rachael Ellering has primarily been used in an enhancement role on NXT and WWE’s reluctance to make her a full-time member of the roster may have allowed TNA to swoop in and pick up the talented power lifter.

The heart of the matter

Despite her appearances on NXT, Ellering is still unknown enough to be considered a fresh pick-up for Impact Wrestling. Much like the promotion itself the Knockouts division is in a transitionary phase, and whilst Rosemary is an excellent choice to lead as champion some new talent is needed to fill out the spaces. Ellering might not be the next major star of the division, but she will be a more than welcome addition to the ranks for the time being.

Will this change anything with regards to her father’s spot in NXT with, current NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain? Many were surprised when Ellering returned with the monstrous duo last year in June and when Rachael began making appearances at NXT live events soon after it seemed as though father and daughter were about to begin working together full time, but whilst Paul has become an integral part of NXT TV Rachael has been nowhere to be seen.

What’s next?

Until full results come out of last night’s tapings it is impossible to tell whether Rachael Ellering will be a full-time member of the Impact Wrestling roster going forward or whether she was at the tapings to perform an enhancement role and nothing else for the time being. Ellering is still in the early stages of her career and as such the latter is to be expected, but the more experience she gets the better her performances will be for it.

Sportskeeda’s take

A stint with Impact Wrestling may well be the best thing for Rachael Ellering at this early stage of her career. NXT’s women’s division grows more stacked with every passing week and it will be difficult for Rachael to make a major impact there anytime soon. Impact Wrestling is in a moment of change and there may be no better time to join the company than now. Either way, we wish Rachael Ellering all the best whichever way she goes.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com