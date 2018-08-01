WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Don Callis addresses Scarlett Bordeaux controversy, whether it's a jab at the WWE Women's Evolution

Scarlett Bordeaux, who has previously competed in WWE, has been making waves in the pro-wrestling community after her recent Impact Wrestling debut

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Killing The Town podcast with Paul Lazenby, Impact Wrestling Vice President Don Callis opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, Callis addressed the controversy regarding Impact’s Scarlett Bordeaux character. Besides, Callis also revealed whether Bordeaux’s character is a jab at the WWE Women’s Evolution.

In case you didn’t know…

Scarlett Bordeaux, whose real name is Elizabeth Chihaia, made her professional wrestling debut back in 2012.

Bordeaux rose to prominence during her time in ROH, and recently made her Impact Wrestling debut as a villainous character.

As we’d previously reported, experts believe that Bordeaux’s character in Impact Wrestling may be a subtle jab at the WWE Women’s Evolution—with said character being designed to be Impact’s version of former WWE Superstar Sable.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while most pro-wrestling fans received the Scarlett Bordeaux Impact Wrestling character in a positive manner—praising both Bordeaux as well as the company for their creativity—certain sections of fans claimed to be offended, asserting that Bordeaux’s character was too risqué and offensive.

In reference to the same, Impact Wrestling Vice President Don Callis noted that the majority of fans responded positively to the introduction of Bordeaux in Impact. He added that certain individuals who reacted negatively to her character, are probably the sort of people who simply look for things to be offended by.

Additionally, Callis elucidated that the message put forth by the Bordeaux character was, in fact, empowering for women—noting that she is unapologetic about how she dresses, alluding that the Scarlett Bordeaux character doesn’t care about how people want her to dress and act.

Callis continued that the people offended by the gimmick ought to understand that Bordeaux’s TV character is fictional and that everyone on the show is portraying a character which doesn’t necessarily reflect their real-life beliefs. Callis stated—

"I thought that it was interesting what she did; and I think that people will be pleasantly surprised as we move forward. She's actually a very good wrestler, and I think it got people talking in a good way and yeah, I think people are going, “Oh, what are they gonna do?” and I don't know what they think is gonna happen here, but you never know!”

“You're gonna have to tune in to Impact on Pop TV in the USA every Thursday night at 8 o’clock or on Game TV and the fabulous Fight Network in Canada to check it out. It is must-see programming, especially the most recent tapings from Toronto in the Rebel Entertainment Complex. What a great venue. I think our male demographic will go up with Scarlett." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Callis expounded upon whether the Bordeaux character is a jab at the ongoing WWE Women’s Evolution. Callis clarified that isn’t the case—noting that although he has a WWE network subscription, he doesn’t follow the product closely.

What’s next?

Scarlett Bordeaux presently continues to compete on the independent professional wrestling circuit—Impact Wrestling in particular.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Bordeaux is likely to be featured as one of the promotion’s top stars in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on the Scarlett Boredaux controversy and Don Callis’ statements? Sound off in the comments!

