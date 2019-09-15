WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Killer Kross challenges former World Champion to a match

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 112 // 15 Sep 2019, 17:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Kross' challenge be accepted?

At the recently concluded GCW: Bloodsport II event, Impact Wrestling star Killer Kross picked up a vital win over Nick Gage via submission. In the aftermath of the match, Kross laid out a challenge for former WWE World Champion, Batista.

Batista's retirement from professional wrestling

In October 2018, Batista reunited with the rest of the Evolution faction on the 1000th episode of SmackDown Live. During the reunion segment, The Animal teased a match with his fellow stablemate Triple H, as the latter had never beaten Batista in singles competition.

On February, 25, 2019, Batista made his return to RAW and attacked Ric Flair backstage on the day of the latter's 70th birthday. Shortly after the attack, Batista called out Triple H and the very next month, the two former Evolution stablemates had a face-to-face confrontation on RAW, in which Batista had challenged The Game to a No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 35.

In the lead-up to 'Mania 35, Triple H also put his career on the line and at the event, he defeated Batista. The following day, Batista announced his retirement from professional wrestling.

Killer Kross calls out Batista

Following his impressive submission win over Nick Gage at GCW: Bloodsport II, Killer Kross issued a challenge to former WWE star Batista and asked The Animal to fight him at a future Bloodsport event.

In his post-match promo, Kross claimed that he doesn't believe Batista had retired from pro wrestling and fans gave a standing ovation to Kross as soon as he made the challenge.

Check out Kross' challenge below:

Will Batista return to pro wrestling and accept Kross' challenge?

As of now, it is not known if Batista will accept Killer Kross' challenge or not. However, given that he retired from pro wrestling earlier this year, it remains pretty unlikely for him to make a return to in-ring competition.