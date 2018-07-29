WWE/Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Plans for Scarlett Bordeaux as the Sable of Impact Wrestling, jabs at current WWE Women's Evolution

Scarlett Bordeaux (right is likely to portray a character akin to former WWE Superstar Sable (left), in Impact Wrestling

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live, the plans to portray Scarlett Bordeaux as a Sable-like character in Impact Wrestling were discussed.

Apparently, the belief is that Impact Wrestling has taken a jab at the WWE with Bordeaux’s Impact debut promo. Besides, a few factors which could lead to Bordeaux becoming a marquee attraction in the business were also expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know…

Scarlett Bordeaux, whose real name is Elizabeth Chihaia, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2011.

The 27-year-old has performed for several notable promotions such as ROH, OVW, Impact Wrestling as well as WWE over the course of her career.

Bordeaux is widely-respected by both fans and experts alike not only for her athleticism but also her promo skills—as evidenced by her work on the indie professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

Bryan Alvarez of The Observer detailed how Scarlett Bordeaux’s character could turn out to be a major attraction not only for Impact Wrestling but the sport as a whole.

He emphasized that Bordeaux’s character is being presented akin to that of former WWE Superstar Sable, who was regarded as one of the biggest female attractions in pro-wrestling during her career. Alvarez stated-

“The debut of Scarlett Bordeaux—this was incredible for so many reasons.”

Additionally, Alvarez noted that the promo Bordeaux delivered in her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut segment, was a spoof of Stephanie McMahon’s recent promos on the Women’s Evolution movement in pro-wrestling.

“Scarlett Bordeaux’s character is that of a female wrestler from WWE in the late 1990s…She’s Sable. She wants to show as much skin as possible, and she does not want to be “hot-shamed”.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Besides, Alvarez elucidated that certain sections of pro-wrestling fans miss the days of the late-1990s and early-2000s where female wrestlers performed in several rather risqué segments for pro-wrestling promotions—noting that Bordeaux is the wrestler for that section of fans.

Alvarez added that on the contrary, Bordeaux is likely to act as a heat magnet for the fans who want female wrestlers portrayed as athletes rather than eye candy.

Furthermore, Alvarez explained that what Bordeaux is doing in Impact Wrestling is completely different from any of the current female Superstars in the WWE.

Alvarez alluded that should Impact Wrestling and Bordeaux continue portraying her character like she did upon her Impact debut, the character would be a huge success in the pro-wrestling landscape as a whole.

He continued that since the WWE is not likely to put forth a risqué character such as that of Bordeaux, the fact that she’s the only female performer currently using a highly-suggestive gimmick would make her a unique attraction in the professional wrestling industry right now.

What’s next?

Scarlett Bordeaux presently performs on the indie pro-wrestling circuit and recently made her Impact Wrestling debut.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Bordeaux is likely to be featured as one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett Bordeaux’s heel character in Impact Wrestling? Sound off in the comments!