WWE/Indie News: Former WWE star confirmed for non-WWE European Show since departure from the company

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST

Neville will be returning to the European Indie Circuit

What's the story?

After making his grand return to Professional Wrestling with Dragon Gate earlier this month, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will be making his return to European wrestling as part of Ireland's top promotion Over The Top Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

In late 2017, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw, and subsequently also appeared to have quit the WWE as well.

On 13th November, despite a report claiming that there had been "positive discussions" between the WWE and Neville, the former self-proclaimed King of The Cruiserweights never went on to make his return to in-ring competition for the WWE.

On 24 August 2018, Neville's departure from the WWE was finally confirmed, as he was released from his contract, and was free to work for other notable promotions around the globe.

The heart of the matter

Neville made his return to Dragon Gate on 2nd October 2018 as part of Dragon Gate's Gate of Victory tour, as the man formerly known as 'The King of The Cruiserweights' in the WWE, aligned himself with the newly formed R.E.D faction.

Working alongside the likes of Yasushi Kanda and Eita in R.E.D, Neville immediately made a huge statement with Dragon Gate as he pinned long-term Dragon Gate veteran Shingo Takagi in his last match for the promotion before the latter made his debut for NJPW and revealed himself to be the new member of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Neville, who last competed in on the European Independent Circuit several years ago, will be heading back to OTT Wrestling later this year and despite a date not being officially confirmed, we know for the fact that Neville's return to European Wrestling is going to be historic.

Current OTT World Champion, Walter has also called out the former 205 Live superstar and has challenged him to a match and we can only imagine how awesome that bout is going to be!

What's next?

As of right now, OTT is yet to confirm a date or opponent for Neville upon his return to Europe but given by OTT's recent bookings, we can surely expect to see the former Cruiserweight Champion in a high profile match.

With the likes of Minoru Suzuki and Tetsuya Naito all competing for OTT in recent times, could Neville potentially share the ring with a top NJPW star? Let us know below in the comments!