Pac has won the Open The Dream Championship

For the very first time since his departure from the WWE, earlier in the year, Pac, formerly known as Neville, has won his first championship back in his home promotion of Dragon Gate in Japan.

In late 2017, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw, and subsequently also appeared to have quit the company as well.

On 24 August 2018, Neville's departure from the WWE was finally confirmed, as he was released from his contract, and was free to work for other notable promotions around the globe.

Following his departure from the WWE, Neville made his return to Pro Wrestling with his former home promotion, Dragon Gate where he is a current member of a faction called R.E.D.

On Tuesday evening, Newcastle-born high-flier Pac f.k.a. Neville, won his very first championship since his WWE departure, as the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion defeated Masato Yoshino in order to win the Open The Dream Gate Championship for the very first time in his career, ending Yoshino's reign as champion after a total of 177 days.

The Open the Dream Gate Championship was previously held by the likes of Ricochet, CIMA, and Jushin 'Thunder' Liger and definitely remains as one of the prestigious titles in Dragon Gate history.

Pac, who prior to his title win, jumped his opponent Yoshino while the Japanese National Anthem was being played at the Korakeun Hall, Pac eventually went on to win the title once held by the likes of Ricochet, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger, and CIMA, thanks to the Black Arrow (a renamed version of the Red Arrow).

WHAT AN EXCEPTIONAL BASTARD. pic.twitter.com/j8RyMUhu2O — KING IS DEAD (@BASTARDPAC) December 4, 2018

Now that Pac has finally won his first title since his WWE departure, it'll be interesting to keep an eye out on who steps up to the plate and challenges the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion for the Open The Dream Gate Championship.

Nevertheless, congratulations to 'Bastard Pac'.

