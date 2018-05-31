WWE/Indie News: Keith Lee sends a farewell message to Beyond Wrestling ahead of his potential move to NXT

Is Keith Lee finally on his way to NXT?

Keith Lee

What’s the story?

Top Independent star Keith Lee is expected to sign for the WWE very soon, as it has been recently noted that the former WWN Champion has seemingly finished up with all his Indie commitments after having a farewell at Beyond Wrestling this past weekend.

In case you didn’t know…

Considered as one of the most versatile and agile big-men in Pro Wrestling today, Keith Lee is mostly known for his work with Evolve Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Lee, who made his debut in 2005, is currently one of the biggest stars in the Indy scene.

Also, during WrestleMania 34 weekend, Lee faced off against NXT superstar Kassius Ohno at WrestleMania Axxess and successfully defended the WWN Championship against the latter.

The heart of the matter

During this past weekend’s Beyond Wrestling show, 33-year-old Keith Lee competed in his final and farewell match with the promotion as he wrestled Mia Yim in an intergender match.

Following Lee’s loss to Yim, the former PWG World Champion thanked the crowd for their incredible support and stated that he’s going to rest up for a while before he could pursue the next big step in his Professional Wrestling career.

During his farewell speech, Lee also asked every single one of his fans to support him in the next phase of his Pro Wrestling career.

You can check out highlights from Lee’s recent match against Mia Yim and footage of his farewell from Evolve Wrestling below:

What’s next?

After finishing up his recent dates with Evolve Wrestling and PWG, Keith Lee is now expected to begin his training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the former VIP Heavyweight Champion could appear on NXT TV very soon.

The WWE Universe could also very possibly witness another big debut at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago event.

