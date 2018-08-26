WWE/Indie News: Neville gets called out by top NJPW superstar

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 959 // 26 Aug 2018, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Neville

What's the story?

Following the much-anticipated WWE departure of former Cruiserweight Champion Neville, New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar and former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has now inserted his name in the list of superstars who have been eyeing a singles match against Neville.

In case you didn't know...

On 10th of October 2017, several notable sources reported that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw and subsequently also appeared to have quit the promotion as well.

On 13 November, a new report stated that there had been "positive discussions" between Neville and WWE with some in the company believing he could be on his way back. But in January 2018 a new report from Fightful.com reported that WWE had Neville's contract and thus keeping him with the company till a release was agreed upon.

However, on the 24th of August, 2018, it was reported that Neville was apparently not under WWE contract anymore and is free to work for other promotions around the world.

The heart of the matter

Former two-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay is arguably one of Britain's most athletic Professional Wrestlers of all time, much like former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, who is also known for his tremendous athletic abilities, as well.

Now that Neville has finally departed from the WWE, he is allowed to compete for any wrestling promotion of his choice. One match that fans have been patiently waiting to see for a few years now is a one-on-one collision against Will Ospreay.

As noted, Ospreay recently took to his official Twitter handle and called out Neville and noted that he wants to share the ring with the man formerly known as Pac.

What's next?

Will Ospreay is currently scheduled to compete for the vacant IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship and given the fact if he does win the title belt, there may be a possibility of Neville challenging for the strap at some point down the line. Only time will tell!

What do you think of a confrontation between these two Athletic SuperStars? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.