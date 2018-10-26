WWE/Indie News: NXT Superstar set to make his grand return to Evolve Wrestling

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 503 // 26 Oct 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kassius Ohno returns to Evolve Wrestling in two months

What's the story?

WWE NXT star Kassius Ohno is all set to make his grand return to Evolve Wrestling later this year, as per an official confirmation on WWE.com.

In case you didn't know...

At the age of 38, Kassius Ohno has already established himself as one of the most experienced veterans of the Pro Wrestling industry, having competed for some of the most notable wrestling promotions such as ROH, CZW, and Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Ohno made his initial WWE debut in 2011 under the FCW brand but was released from the company two years later, as the man formerly known as Chris Hero made his return to the Indie Circuit and started competing for Dragon Gate USA, PWG, RevPro: UK and Evolve Wrestling as well.

In late 2016, Ohno was re-signed by the WWE and made his re-debut under the NXT brand.

The heart of the matter

The tradition of WWE NXT superstars heading to Evolve Wrestling for an excursion trip is likely to continue for the upcoming few months, as NXT veteran Kassius Ohno is all set to make his grand return to his former home promotion, Evolve Wrestling.

Being a former Evolve Champion, Ohno is no stranger to the WWN brand promotion, having won the title back in 2014 in Brooklyn, New York and eventually enjoying a title reign that lasted well over 160 days.

As confirmed, Ohno will be a part of the upcoming Evolve 117 and Evolve 118 shows in December and now joins the likes of Mustafa Ali, who will also head down to Evolve next month for two mouthwatering matches.

What's next?

Evolve 117 is scheduled to take place on the 15th of December, 2018 in Queens, New York and Evolve 118 takes place the very next day at Deer Park, New York. As of right now, it Ohno's role upon his return to Evolve is yet to be confirmed but we have all the reasons in the world to get excited about the Knockout Artist's return.