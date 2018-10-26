×
WWE/Indie News: Mustafa Ali set to face two top superstars at upcoming Evolve Wrestling shows

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
19   //    26 Oct 2018, 01:15 IST

Mustafa Ali will face two top Indie stars very soon
Mustafa Ali will face two top Indie stars very soon

What's the story?

WWE Cruiserweight star Mustafa Ali is all set to head down to Evolve Wrestling in November and in a recent announcement on WWE.com, Ali's opponents for the upcoming Evolve shows have been confirmed.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafa Ali made his WWE debut in 2016 as part of the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic where the former JAPW Light Heavyweight Champion was eliminated in the first round after suffering a loss to Lince Dorado.

There onwards, Ali has established himself as one of the best high-flying performers in WWE 205 Live. Earlier in the year he also challenged for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 but was eventually unsuccessful in capturing the title.

The heart of the matter

Earlier this month, we reported that 'The Heart of WWE 205 Live' Mustafa Ali is headed to Evolve Wrestling for a short excursion and will make his return to his hometown of Chicago, Illinois in the process as well.

Ali, who now joins the likes of Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream, who very recently became two top NXT talents to make guest appearances at Evolve, is now confirmed to go head-to-head against two of the biggest upstarts on the Independent Circuit in the form of DJZ and Darby Allin.

Ali will face-off DJZ at Evolve 115 in Livonia, Michigan, on Friday, November 9 and will step into the ring with Allin the very next night in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Below is an excerpt from WWE:

Mustafa Ali may be The Heart of 205 Live, but that doesn’t mean the Superstar’s appetite for competition is limited to WWE’s Cruiserweight ranks.
Ali will face two of the independent scene’s most acclaimed grapplers at upcoming EVOLVE Wrestling events this November in Detroit and Chicago. WWE.com has confirmed that Ali will battle DJZ at EVOLVE 115 in Livonia, Mich., on Friday, Nov. 9, and Darby Allin at EVOLVE 116 on Saturday, Nov. 10, in Oak Lawn, Ill.

What's next?

As aforementioned, Mustafa Ali will appear for Evolve Wrestling next month on the 9th and 10th of November. 

What do you think of Mustafa Ali performing in Evolve Wrestling next month? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

