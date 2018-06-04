WWE/Indie News: Police update on Rockin' Rebel murder-suicide case

The police reveal who the perpetrator of the Rockin' Rebel murder-suicide case was.

Rockin' Rebel, 52, was found dead alongside his wife in their home

What's the story?

We earlier reported on an apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in their house in Chester County. The man was confirmed to be former ECW talent, and Northwest wrestling legend, Rockin' Rebel.

Since then, new information has emerged about the case, which gives the results of the police investigation. The police made further information public about the incident in a press release.

In case you didn't know...

Former ECW wrestler, Rockin Rebel, and his wife were found dead in their home in Chester County on the 1s of June. Family members discovered the bodies and alerted the police by calling 911. CBS Philadelphia reported on the news, with PW Insider and Wrestling Inc later confirming the deceased husband was indeed, Chuck 'Rockin' Rebel' Williams.

The police described the incident as what appeared to be a murder-suicide. The children were in the house as well but were reported to be unharmed. Neighbours spoke to ABC Philadelphia and noted that law enforcement often had to visit the home. The family was said to keep to themselves, though the two parents used 'loud' and 'nasty' language in arguments.

The heart of the matter

When the case was initially reported, the perpetrator of the crime was not revealed, with social media speculating that it could have been either the wife or the husband.

The West Goshen Township Police Department has released another statement on the matter, revealing some more information about the apparent murder-suicide.

The press release revealed that Rockin' Rebel shot his wife first, before turning the weapon on himself.

“Both appear to have died as a result of gunshot wounds that occurred sometime in the overnight hours. Initial indications support that Stephanie Williams was shot by her husband. Charles Williams then fatally shot himself."

The press release went on to say the Chester County coroner's office was still investigating the incident further.

What's next?

The investigation remains underway.

The incident is a tragic one, reminiscent of another murder-suicide which shook the wrestling fraternity. The husband and wife duo are survived by their children and other family members. It would be prudent to respect their privacy during this time of mourning and tragedy.