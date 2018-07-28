Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/Indie News: Top Independent promotion spoils Matt Riddle's potential signing with the WWE 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
869   //    28 Jul 2018, 16:15 IST

Is The Bro finally on his way to WWE?
Is The Bro finally on his way to WWE?

What’s the story?

During the past several weeks, numerous rumors have suggested that top Independent superstar Matt Riddle might be on the verge of signing with the WWE in the near future. However, it now looks like top Indie promotion Combat Zone Wrestling has seemingly spoiled the signing of Riddle to the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Former UFC fighter Matt Riddle is currently considered as one of the hottest pro wrestlers’ on the entire Independent circuit today. Riddle, who is the current Evolve Wrestling Champion, has competed for top Indie promotions such as PROGRESS Wrestling, CZW, PWG, and numerous other notable promotions throughout his career.

Riddle is also a former PROGRESS Atlas Champion and has also held the PWG World Tag Team Titles alongside his long-time tag team partner Jeff Cobb.

The heart of the matter

Current Evolve Wrestling Champion Matt Riddle is reportedly on the verge of signing with the WWE in the near future and the former UFC star has also apparently pulled-out of several Independent bookings in Ireland during this year’s SummerSlam weekend. Despite still being booked to work with Evolve Wrestling till August, it has now been speculated that Riddle is likely to make his WWE debut during the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV event and is also likely to turn down an offer from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a recent advertisement from Combat Zone Wrestling, Matt Riddle is seemingly scheduled to make one final appearance for the promotion later today (28th July) before eventually heading to the WWE, as he has been booked in a one-on-one match against Johnny Silver at CZW: New Heights in Voorhees, New Jersey. 

You can check out the CZW graphic below:

Will
Is Riddle heading to the WWE?

What’s next?

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV takes place on the 18th of August, 2018 and as of right now, only time will tell if Matt Riddle is indeed going to make an appearance for WWE or not.

Independent Wrestling Matt Riddle
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
