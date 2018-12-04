WWE/Indie News: Top NXT star set to make grand return to Evolve Wrestling this month

Time to Shock The System at Evolve!

What's the story?

Earlier this week we had initially reported that one half of the current NXT Tag Team Champion, Roderick Strong teased the possibility of appearing at the upcoming Evolve Wrestling shows and within a few short hours, WWE has now confirmed that Strong will indeed be a part of the upcoming Evolve shows later this month.

In case you didn't know...

Having joined the Undisputed Era at TakeOver: New Orleans, Roderick Strong is currently enjoying his second reign as NXT Tag Team Champion, alongside fellow stablemate Kyle O'Reilly.

Strong first signed for the WWE in 2016 and has already established himself as one of the most popular and over superstars' on the entire NXT roster. The 35-year-old is also a former Ring of Honor veteran having won the ROH World Championship on one solitary occasion in the past.

Strong is also no stranger to the WWN, having competed for FIP and Evolve Wrestling in the past as well.

The heart of the matter

An official report on WWE.com has now confirmed that NXT star Roderick Strong will indeed make his return to Evolve Wrestling, later this month, at Evolve 117 and Evolve 118 and his opponents for the two shows have also been subsequently confirmed as well.

Strong, who last competed in Evolve in 2016 prior to his arrival in WWE, will be challenging fellow NXT superstar and current Evolve Wrestling Champion, Fabian Aichner in a triple threat match also involving Austin Theory at Evolve 117.

The very next night, Strong will be facing off against top Evolve Wrestling prospect Darby Allin in singles competition.

Below is the updated match cards for both Evolve 117 and Evolve 118:

EVOLVE 117 Card

Kassius Ohno vs. Darby Allin.

Fabian Aichner vs. Austin Theory vs. Roderick Strong – Triple Threat Evolve Championship Match

The Street Profits vs. JD Drake & Anthony Henry- Evolve Tag Team Championships

AR Fox with Ayla & The Skulk vs. Curt Stallion

Josh Briggs vs. Leon Ruff

BSHP KNG vs. Joe Gacy

Harlem Bravado vs. Joe Bailey

EVOLVE 118 Card

The Street Profits vs. Harlem Bravado & Austin Theory

Fabian Aichner vs. AR Fox

Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin

Kassius Ohno vs. Anthony Henry

Priscilla Kelly vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Josh Briggs vs. Adrian Alanis

Joe Gacy vs. Joe Bailey

Curt Stallion vs. Leon Ruff vs. BSHP KING vs. Colby Corino

What's next?

EVOLVE 117 goes down on December 15th in Queens, NY while EVOLVE 118 takes place on December 16th in Deer Park, NY.