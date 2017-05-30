WWE/Indy News: Cody Rhodes defends brother Goldust on Twitter

The Brotherhood remains as strong as ever.

Cody Rhodes and his half-brother, Goldust

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes has come to the aid of his half-brother Goldust, in light of some recent fan criticism. Cody, who currently performs under the Ring of Honor banner, hasn’t been seen on WWE television since leaving the company last year.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldust, aka Dustin Runnels, has reverted back to his ‘Golden Age’ gimmick over the last few weeks after turning heel on former tag team partner R-Truth. This has involved him taking part in behind the scenes promos, with many fans loving this new change in character of the veteran.

Some newer fans, however, don’t seem to understand it all too well.

The heart of the matter

3 time intercontinental champ, 3 time world tag team champ...replace "jobber" w/"future hall of famer" and kiss my ass while you're at it https://t.co/NCBX1Pkt2y — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 30, 2017

As you can see in the tweet, Cody has defended his brother against one of the many online trolls on social media. It’s not known if Rhodes was following this person, or if he instead went out actively seeking to find the criticism and shut it down.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how things develop for the character on television over the next few weeks and months.

What’s next?

Goldust is preparing to take on R-Truth at WWE Extreme Rules this Sunday, in a match that could end up elevating The Bizarre One into an upper mid-card position.

Cody, on the other hand, will continue to build a strong reputation for himself on the independent scene as he has been doing over the last few months.

Author’s take

It’s great to see Cody defend his half-brother, but all it does is remind us that we never got to see the two square off in a big time match up.

They did fight at Fastlane, but Cody was still working as Stardust back then and the bout would’ve worked better on a much bigger stage.