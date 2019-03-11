WWE/Indy News: Former champion returns to his home promotion for one night only

The Authority is definitely working hard to strengthen WWE's relationship with other promotions

What's the story?

SmackDown Live superstar Alexander Wolfe hasn't been seen on television for quite some time now along with his fellow Sanity brothers, however, over the past weekend, Wolfe made a huge return to his home promotion of Westside Xtreme Wrestling in Germany.

In case you didn't know...

Alexander Wolfe began training back in 2004 back in his native land of Germany. For his first major big break in Professional Wrestling, Wolfe started appearing for promotions such as German Stampede Wrestling, the German Wrestling Federation, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw).

In 2012, Wolfe won the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship, before eventually being signed by WWE in 2015.

The heart of the matter

wXw is currently coming off a jam-packed second day of their annual 16 Carat Gold Tournament, which saw the likes of Shigehiro Irie, Chris Brookes, WWE NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov, and BJW World Strong Champion, Daisuke Sekimoto compete for the German crowd.

Now, speaking of champions, current wXw World Shotgun Champion, Marcus Al-Ani had issued an open challenge on Day 2 of the 16 Carat Gold, and the challenge was eventually answered by a returning Alexander Wolfe, who shocked the crowd at his alumni promotion.

Wolfe would be unable to win the title, however, his return to wXw was definitely a huge surprise for fans and further this also served as a reminder of the relationship between wXw and WWE.

Being a former wXw Unified World and Shotgun Champion, it was definitely great seeing Wolfe return to his home promotion after such a long period of time.

Live from #wXw16Carat Gold 2019. Shotgun Champion @mariusAL_Ani offers an open challenge. Who is https://t.co/yLZj7AEgg4 — wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) March 9, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, Alexander Wolfe is currently assigned to SmackDown Live along with the rest of the members of Sanity. As a faction, the trio of Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Wolfe haven't done much ever since being called up, and it is pretty unlikely that the trio will also miss out on their first ever WrestleMania event, unless WWE decides to put all of them in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

