WWE Injury List: 12 Superstars who are currently out of action

WWE Superstars put their life and limbs on the line to put up a superb show every time they perform in the squared circle. To that end, sustaining injuries during a match is an inevitable part of the sport they’re in.

This would result in them getting sidelined for quite a while, depending on the severity of the injury that they sustained. The worst part about it is learning that they would no longer be allowed to compete, hence deeming it a career-ending injury.

The list of WWE Superstars who are currently out of action is quite long, though there are some of them are already waiting for that green light to finally get back into action. Check out some of the

#12. Erik of The Viking Raiders

Both Erik and Ivar competed against the tag duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin during a WWE Main Event back in September. Despite them winning, Erik suffered a neck injury, which was revealed the following.

The Superstar posted on his social that his C6 and C7 neck fusion surgery was a success and thanked the medical staff that performed the procedure.

#11. Sonya Deville

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville was sidelined from in-ring competition during an episode of SmackDown back in July. This after sustaining a torn ACL during a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

This left her with no choice but to drop the aforementioned title which she won alongside fellow Superstar Chelsea Green.

She’s currently filming the TV movie “DNA Secrets,” where she plays the role of a police officer.

#10. WWE Superstar CM Punk

Returning WWE Superstar CM Punk is the latest addition to this list after competing at this year’s Royal Rumble premium live event in Tampa, Florida. After the match, it was learned that he sustained a significant injury, and it was later confirmed that he had torn his triceps.

This would require him to undergo surgery, and it was revealed that such an injury would have a four to six months recovery time.

Punk has already addressed this during this week’s episode of RAW, where he announced that he’d be missing WrestleMania 40. Just as when everything’s on a roll for The Best in the World, then this happened.

#9. Seth Rollins

He may still be visible on live TV, but reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is currently suffering from a knee injury (partially torn meniscus and a torn MCL). He got it during his match against Jinder Mahal on the January 15 episode of RAW, where he can be seen favoring his left knee.

The following week, he addressed the predicament he was in and revealed the extent of his injury. He went on to state that he’s afraid that he might miss WrestleMania 40. He made a promise, though to both the fans and Gunther (who interrupted him), that he’d be bringing his World Heavyweight title to The Showcase of the Immortals.

#8. Charlotte Flair

A similar knee injury happened to 14-time WWE Champion Charlotte Flair, where she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Miniscus. This was during her match against Asuka, where there was a spot where her leg got caught up on the top rope. This resulted in her limping afterward, and she was escorted on her way backstage.

Further, due to the extent of her injury, The Queen will likely be out for as long as nine months.

#7. Dakota Kai

Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai is also included on this list. Despite her being seen almost regularly on WWE TV, it may well seem that she’s still not medically cleared to compete.

This is due to a torn ACL that she suffered during a tag match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on SmackDown back in May of last year. Just like the above-mentioned Superstars on this list with similar injuries, it would take her months or even a year to recover fully.

In a recent interview, though, she revealed that she’s close to getting back into a WWE ring and doing the stuff that she loves.

#6. Big E

Former WWE Champion and New Day member Big E is probably the WWE Superstar on this list who got sidelined the longest because of an injury. The bump that he suffered sure was scary; some say that he was so close to something catastrophic.

It was during the March 11 episode of SmackDown in 2022 that his faction feuded with The Brawling Brute’s Ridge Holland and Sheamus. Holland performed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E outside the ring. The move was botched as the former WWE Champion landed on top of his head hard, resulting in fractured C1 and C6 vertebrae.

He was advised to no longer jump into in-ring action despite no serious nerve damage being found.

#5. Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men – Braun Strowman also got his neck seriously injured, which required surgery. The WWE Superstar’s last match prior to getting sidelined was during an episode of RAW in early May of 2023. He teamed up with Ricochet as they faced Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable.

The following month that same year, he underwent neck fusion surgery on both his C4 and C5 vertebrae. The procedure was a success, as Strowman made this known on his Instagram.

#4. Sheamus

WWE Superstar Sheamus had the honor of becoming Edge’s (Adam Copeland) final opponent before leaving the Stamford-based promotion. However, it was also the last time that fans saw The Celtic Warrior fight inside the squared circle.

Sheamus has been missing in action since August of last year after the aforementioned match. It was later learned that the Superstar suffered a shoulder injury and is currently recuperating.

#3. Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is also one of the Superstars who got injured in 2023. The legend has been revealed to be working through a torn meniscus for months. The injury worsened as time progressed, which led to him undergoing surgery last November.

He’ll be out of in-ring action for six to eight weeks and could be back to resume his feud with former LWO member Santos Escobar.

#2. Wes Lee's back injury

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee was last seen during the November 28 episode of the Gold Brand when he faced Johnny Gargano, Cameron Grimes, and Bronson Reed in a Fatal-Four Way match. The following week, he appeared donning a crutch and revealed that he’ll be needing back surgery, adding that he can’t feel his legs.

The recovery time for such a procedure is a lengthy one, as he will be sidelined for around eight months to a year.

#1. Cora Jade

A huge CM Punk fan, NXT Superstar Cora Jade also has a lengthy recovery time for her injury. Jade was in a match against Lyra Valkyria during an NXT live event when the match was abruptly stopped.

It was found out that she suffered a torn ACL after landing awkwardly on her leg during the match. It is believed that she’ll be out of action for approximately nine months.

While recovering, she was visited by his childhood hero, CM Punk, to give her some words of encouragement.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.