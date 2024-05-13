WWE Injury List: 17 superstars who are currently out of action

Numerous WWE Superstars have been withdrawn from the first-round matches of the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring Tournament due to injuries, adding to the already extensive list of sidelined wrestlers.

Ahead of a series of highly anticipated Premium Live Events in the upcoming months, here's a rundown of superstars currently on the injured list along with their anticipated timelines for return.

#7. NXT Women's Division has been severely affected

Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons, two prominent stars of the NXT Women's Division, have faced significant setbacks over the past two years. Both wrestlers made their much-anticipated return from prolonged injuries late last year, only to be sidelined once again earlier this year.

Cora Jade sustained an ACL injury in January 2024, projecting a recovery time of approximately 9 months. As for Nikkita Lyons, her return timeline remains uncertain at present.

#6. Major stars injured within The Bloodline and The Judgement Day

Dominik Mysterio sustained a torn elbow ligament following Wrestlemania, resulting in his absence from in-ring competition. However, he continues to make on-screen appearances alongside The Judgment Day.

Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline has been off television since being assaulted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, with his injury status remaining unclear and no return timeline specified.

In another faction, The Viking Raiders' Erik has been sidelined for several months following neck fusion surgery he underwent in September last year. He is expected to make a return sometime later this year.

#5. Big E's in-ring return remains uncertain

During a 2022 episode of SmackDown, Big E and Kofi Kingston clashed with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, culminating in an unfortunate incident where Holland executed an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Big E, causing him to land awkwardly on the top of his head and sustain a broken neck.

Presently, Big E's condition remains uncertain, with doctors yet to clear him for in-ring competition. There's even the possibility that he may never receive clearance. Despite this setback, the former WWE Champion remains involved in WWE as an occasional host, guest, or panelist at major events.

#4. The ACL problem

An ACL injury is indeed a nightmare for athletes due to the lengthy recovery process, typically taking around 9 months to rehabilitate post-surgery. Currently, stars like Shotzi and Sonya Deville are sidelined, with Shotzi sustaining her injury in February of this year, while Deville's return is imminent.

However, the most high-profile WWE star dealing with an ACL injury is the 14-time Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair. She suffered the injury in December last year and was notably absent from WrestleMania 40. Despite this setback, Flair's renowned determination and work ethic are expected to see her return ahead of schedule, with a significant comeback anticipated in the coming months.

#3. King and Queen of the Ring has taken a big hit

Injuries have taken their toll on the ongoing King and Queen of the Ring Tournament, leading to last-minute changes in the first-round matches. Zelina Vega and Damage CTRL's Asuka were both abruptly withdrawn from the competition, with no clear details on their injuries or expected return timelines.

Former King of the Ring Xavier Woods was primed for a return to the tournament, but a recent knee injury forced him out of contention. Stepping up in his place was his New Day compatriot Kofi Kingston.

Bobby Lashley, scheduled to clash with The Bloodline's Tama Tonga, encountered a setback during training, prompting his sudden withdrawal from the match. His stablemate Angelo Dawkins stepped in as a replacement but ended up on the losing end of the bout.

#2. Huge WWE names currently out of action

While WWE is experiencing a resurgence in popularity, they aim to minimize the downtime of their top stars due to injuries. Rhea Ripley recently had to relinquish her Raw Women's Championship due to a right shoulder injury, sidelining her for an estimated 4 months.

Similarly, Seth 'Freakin' Rollinsunderwent knee surgery following a stellar performance spanning two nights at WrestleMania 40. The former World Heavyweight Champion is anticipated to make his comeback within the next 2-3 months.

#1. Big-money feud marred with injuries

The ongoing rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has become one of the most captivating storylines in wrestling. Despite CM Punk being sidelined with a torn tricep since January, WWE has maintained high anticipation for their feud through consistent television angles between the two.

Punk's return to in-ring action is eagerly awaited in the coming months. Meanwhile, McIntyre faced his own setback with a hyperextended elbow following WrestleMania 40, leading to his withdrawal from a King of the Ring match last week.

It's a testament to WWE's storytelling prowess to see how they'll sustain momentum until both superstars are back at full fitness, building towards what promises to be a highly anticipated showdown between Punk and McIntyre down the line.

