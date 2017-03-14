Interview: The Miz talks WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan and more

He is, indeed, awesome.

Miz is preparing for WrestleMania 33

During a recent WWE Conference Call, The Miz answered questions about all things WrestleMania with the big event in Orlando just a few weeks away. He talks about topics such as his potential match at the show, his main event victory at WrestleMania 27 over John Cena and what the future holds for The Awesome One.

Q: At WrestleMania 27 you beat John Cena in the main event. Would you like to beat John Cena at WrestleMania 33 aswell?

A: If John Cena presents himself as a viable competitor to go up against me at WrestleMania 33 I can definitely beat him once again. I beat him once at WrestleMania 27 in front of 70,000 [in the Georgia Dome] and now I plan on making some heads turn. If that's one of the matches that will make people's heads turn then that's what it will be.

As of right now, I don't know what I'm doing for WrestleMania 33, I don't think anyone really knows what they're doing for WrestleMania 33. But the one thing you can rest assured is that it's going to be the most amazing WrestleMania we've had. Every single year it just seems to elevate and elevate and this year will be no different.

Q: What would you prefer - to be the WrestleMania main eventer or have one more match with Daniel Bryan?

A: I would like to be in the main event of WrestleMania as always. To be completely honest Daniel Bryan can't wrestle anymore, and it's unfortunate for him but the fact is I can. I'd rather be in the main event of WrestleMania every time, all day every day because that's where The Miz belongs.

Q: You main evented WrestleMania 27, but you're still seen in WWE as an underdog. Is there something you can do to change that in the eyes of the fans and the people behind the scenes?

A: You know what's funny, I'm the ultimate underdog in the WWE. If you really think about it, I'm the guy that came from a reality show. I'm not 6 foot 7 and 300 pounds of pure solid muscle, but I've been able to advance and become the top talent that I am today because of my heart, dedication and determination to be the number one guy. I've done everything you could possibly do, but I don't actually think I'm looked at as an underdog by fans anymore.

Usually, underdogs are celebrated and they're heroes. Fans are like "oh my god, they're just like me" but the fact is nobody really looks at it like that. They look at it like I'm a bad guy and I'm egotistical, and I'll tell you that for a fact. That's just who I am.

Q: Are the interactions you have with Daniel Bryan real?

A: I'll let you decide that. If you saw the passion I had when Daniel Bryan called me out on Talking Smack - you basically saw me go absolutely nuts. It's one of those things, Daniel and I have had our ups and downs I guess you could say. I was his pro when he was a rookie in WWE and I was the person who brought him up and did he ever appreciate that? No, he didn't.

I guess I don't take a liking to Daniel Bryan. Do I respect the guy? I kind of have to, he's my General Manager and the guy who calls all the shots.

Will Miz and Cena face off in Orlando?

Q: You look like you're having the most fun you've ever had in the WWE. Has working with your wife Maryse been a big part of that?

A: Oh 100%, I'm having the most fun I've ever had in my career. I get to hang out with my wife every single day. She brings a whole new confidence to myself and to everything that I'm doing.

Q: Do you have any of the younger guys coming up to you asking for advice?

A: It's a different time to when I first came up in WWE. If someone comes up to me and asks for advice I'll give it to them, but I'm not really that guy. When people come up to me and ask me to watch their matches and see what they're doing with their characters I'll give them the best advice I possibly can, but there are different questions for different people.

Q: You talked a lot about bringing prestige back to the Intercontinental Title. What does that mean to you exactly?

A: It was always my favourite title when I was growing up. The Ultimate Warrior was my favourite and I'd even dress up as him, and it's one of those things where the IC Title was the title you wanted to have. All my heroes had it including Shawn Michaels and Mr Perfect, and to see what had happened to it made me angry.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Possible truth to Miz's promo on John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship being for the cameras

When I had that title it was the most prestigious title in the company. I set that out as a goal and I achieved it.

Q: If you had to induct anyone who wasn't already in the Hall of Fame, who would it be?

A: Myself.

Q: What's your favourite match of yours from the WWE Network?

A: Probably either the one I don't remember against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 27 or one of my matches against Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship.

Q: Do you think there is any possibility of Daniel Bryan coming out of retirement to face you in a match?

A: No. He's already done his retirement speech and I think his injuries mean that his time in a WWE ring in terms of wrestling is over.

Q: What was Daniel Bryan's reaction to you doing his moves in the ring?

A: I don't know, I didn't ask him. You think I talk to Daniel Bryan? Please.

Q: Do you see yourself staying with the WWE once your in-ring career is over?

A: Yeah, I love this business. I plan on loving it until the day I die.

Q: Would you be open to a mixed tag at WrestleMania 33?

A: Maryse hasn't been in the ring in six or seven years so that's more of a question for her. I've been hearing rumours about your question and I look at it and just laugh. You can get all the rumours you want, but until it happens I don't know what I'm doing at WrestleMania 33. I don't even know what Nikki and John want to do, and to be honest, I don't even care about what they want to do.”

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com