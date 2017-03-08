WWE Rumors: Possible truth to Miz's promo on John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship being for the cameras

The Miz's promo on John Cena and Nikki Bella's relationship only being for on-camera branding possibly has some truth behind it.

John Cena and Nikki Bella teamed up on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

In a new report by CagesideSeats, the Miz’s “pipebomb” explaining how John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship was only for the cameras could be due to backstage gossip among the other WWE Superstars.

In case you didn’t know...

While that may be just a rumor from behind the scenes, there’s enough justification to think that it might be a reality.

Conspirators will point to the time when Cena and Bella’s relationship became public. It started to get traction and Bella began to get more chances in the WWE. She became the longest-reigning WWE Divas champion of all-time.

Bella is a talented wrestler, so her push was well-deserved. However, people can look at when that all started to take place and point the blame towards Cena immediately.

The Heart of the matter

On the latest edition of Talking Smack, The Miz went on a long drawn-out verbal tirade against John Cena. Maryse also backed him in the rant, where he alleged that not only was John Cena pulling all the strings on SmackDown, but his relationship with Nikki Bella was also fake.

The Miz accused John Cena of being a part-timer and of being jealous of him.

As per rumours, Miz and Maryse’s remarks on John Cena and Nikki Bella’s relationship being fake, are based on actual backstage gossip about the WWE’s power couple. Here’s a video of Miz’s rant:

What’s next?

When the WrestleMania 33 match between the team of John Cena and Nikki Bella against Miz and Maryse was rumoured, members of the WWE Universe were not happy. That was, until their segment on March 1st.

Then, people’s opinions changed for the better. Now the WWE Universe cannot wait to see this fight. With three more episodes of Smackdown Live left until WrestleMania, look out for Miz, Cena, Bella and Maryse to bring more intrigue and excitement to this feud!

Sportskeeda’s take

Once again, the Miz has done a spectacular job of building this refreshed feud without Cena doing a bulk of the talking. Disregarding their initial promo last week on Smackdown Live, Miz’s verbal tirade on Talking Smack really brought out the problem that he and Maryse have with Bella and Cena.

When the Miz and Maryse talk about Cena and Bella, it doesn’t look like a standard WWE promo. There are plenty of Superstars who have every right to be jealous of Cena’s success and there might just be some truth to Miz and Maryse’s scathing comments against the Leader of the Cenation and the Fearless one.

Bella has been right there beside Cena during her rise to the top, and many WWE fans don’t believe that she deserves all of the success since she didn’t do her time in the Indies and didn’t “earn” her right to be among WWE’s elite.

Regardless, the feud is heating up and the fans are in for a treat!

