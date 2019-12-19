WWE issue update after Superstar's injury on Monday Night RAW

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 01:07 IST SHARE

WWE RAW

WWE have announced that Humberto Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility after the attack by Andrade on Monday. They also explained that he was allowed to fly home and will have a follow-up evaluation on Thursday. WWE's report read:

Following the brutal attack from Andrade on Raw, Humberto Carrillo was treated at a local medical facility, allowed to fly home and will have a follow up evaluation Thursday morning, WWE.com has learned.

Carrillo was attacked by Andrade on Monday Night RAW which resulted in their match ending even before the bell rang. The two were set to go head-to-head in the final round of the Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for Rey Mysterio's United States championship.

However, just before the match began, Andrade attacked Carrillo from behind and left him injured. El Idolo exposed the concrete surface near ringside and then delivered a Hammerlock DDT on the floor.

Andrade was furious with the former 205 Live star as he had defeated him twice in the last week. Carrillo had managed to beat the former NXT champion on RAW the previous week and at the TLC pay-per-view on Sunday. Andrade also ended up with a scar on his face as a result of their match at the PPV.