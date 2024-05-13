WWE King of the Ring 2024 updated bracket

The WWE King of the Ring Qualifiers continue, and the semi-finals for RAW have been set after Kofi Kingston defeated Rey Mysterio at a live event during the weekend. The match was originally scheduled to take place during the May 6 episode of the red brand, but WWE moved it to Sunday's live event.

Kingston will now take on Gunther, who is considered the favorite to win the tournament and become the new King of the Ring. In the other semi-final of the red brand, Ilja Dragunov will face Jey Uso.

As for The New Day member, he will try to take revenge on Gunther, who injured his tag team partner Xavier Woods, a couple of weeks ago. Woods was ruled out for the tournament and was replaced by Kofi Kingston.

Xavier Woods wants Kofi Kingston to bring King of the Ring to The New Day

Xavier Woods is not part of the tournament after suffering a leg injury during his match against Gunther. Thus, he wil be unable to defend his title, but is hopeful that Kofi Kingston will step up and get the job done.

As he is recovering from the injury, Woods sent a message to his tag team partner, urging him to win the tournament and keep the title with The New Day.

"You all know how important it has always been to me. I'm not in the tournament this year but my brother Kofi has the chance to gain the crown. BRING IT HOME FOR NEW DAY! Also please spell his name correctly on the next graphic," Kofi Kingston wrote on X.

As mentioned, Kingston will have extra motivation against Gunther this Monday on RAW, even though it is not likely that WWE will have the former Intercontinental Champion lose this match to The New Day star. Neither Kofi Kingston nor Gunther have won the King of the Ring before.

