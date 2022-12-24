WWE legend Adam Bomb set to host major Royal Rumble event in the UK

WWE and WCW legend Bryan Clark, a.k.a. Adam Bomb, has been announced as the host of Hooked on Wrestling's Royal Rumble Watch Party.

Bryan Clark, better known as Adam Bomb and Wrath in WWE & WCW, respectively, has held the WCW and All Japan Pro Wrestling Tag Team Titles alongside the late Brian Adams. He is also a veteran of the Royal Rumble match, having entered twice, including at the coveted number 30 spot in 1994.

The event, sponsored by Wrestle Tours, is set for BOXPARK Wembley on Saturday, January 28. Tickets can be ordered from hookedontickets.co.uk.

It will mark the 10th Anniversary of Hooked on Wrestling, with the Royal Rumble event broadcast live via BT Sport Box Office for the "biggest gathering of wrestling fans for a televised wrestling PPV in history."

Sales for our Rumble party at BOXPARK Wembley have gone insane! It's already easily our biggest Rumble party ever! We have 70 seater tickets and 40 standing tickets left and then we are SOLD OUT!

On top of the WWE Royal Rumble live airing, those in attendance can enjoy activities including a live quiz, cosplay championship, Pro-Am Axe Throwing, WWE 2K22 tournaments, face painting, and much more.

Furthermore, a lucky winner of the 'Golden Rumble' competition will win a trip to Los Angeles' WrestleMania 39 event as a courtesy of Wrestle Tours.

What Bryan Clark said about hosting Hooked on Wrestling's WWE Royal Rumble event

In the press release, Bryan Clark described hosting the event as an honor.

"I am honored to be a part of Hooked on Wrestling's 10th Anniversary celebrations in London, one of the most exciting cities in the world."

He added that he is there to make sure that it is the biggest night of wrestling viewing in UK history.

"I am getting all the way involved to make sure this is the best night of wrestling viewing the UK has ever seen. I know a thing or two about Royal Rumbles myself but on January 28th 2023, I will make sure that the only thing in London that goes over the top rope is the atmosphere!"

As announced tonight, the special guest host for our 10th Anniversary Royal Rumble party at BOXPARK Wembley will be Adam Bomb himself - Mr Bryan Clark. Less than 100 tickets left.

