WWE legend to become the new Wiseman, OTC 2 declared, Roman Reigns leaving? - 4 Predictions for the Bloodline after Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is officially in the history books. The premium live event kicked off with the much-anticipated rematch between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, this time with an Australian Street Fight stipulation. The OTC was dominating the pace, and it looked like he would score an easy win over The Aus-zilla in his home country.However, things flipped as Bron Breakker ambushed Roman Reigns, which triggered The Usos to come out. However, Jey Uso made a blunder as he mistakenly took out the OTC with a Spear on the table, as Reed managed to dodge at the last moment. Taking advantage of it, Bronson connected the Tsunami and pinned Reigns, capturing a big win.Following his loss, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion looked upset as he yelled at his cousins, telling The Usos that he didn't want their help. Given the tensions between the OG Bloodline members that have been brewing for weeks, Crown Jewel has also played a vital role, which may change the dynamics within the once legendary stable.In this article, we will examine four predictions for The Bloodline after the Perth PLE.#4. WWE legend returns as the new WisemanThe key factor that pushed the OG Bloodline toward iconic status was the strategic game plans crafted by Wiseman Paul Heyman. With the Hall of Famer now managing Seth Rollins.Given the misunderstandings they have, the OG Bloodline needs a new Wiseman. The OTC may bring Jey and Jimmy's father, Rikishi, as the new Wiseman, which may lead to them being aligned stronger than ever, just like the old days.#3. The OTC2For weeks, Roman Reigns has been pushing Jey Uso to focus on only himself, as if he is seemingly grooming Main Event Jey to be his successor as the next Tribal Chief.At Crown Jewel, Jey seemed upset with his twin, Jimmy, as if the latter had convinced him to come out during Reigns' match. With that, Main Event Jey could finally walk out on Big Jim, and Roman could officially crown him as the OTC2.#2. Roman Reigns walks awayThe former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion lost an almost-won bout against rising star Bronson Reed, which was a massive setback for him. Analyzing that Reigns and his cousins being on the same brand could be hurting their individual runs.Thus, Roman could announce that he has realized that The Usos and he can't coexist on the same brand. Therefore, he has decided to leave RAW and join SmackDown.#1. Big Jim invites a memberThe OG Bloodline was once the most dominating faction on the roster. However, their dominance has greatly faded, and to regain their old aura, Jimmy Uso could invite Jacob Fatu on WWE RAW to join the OG Bloodline.Fatu, being the new enforcer, could work greatly for the OG Bloodline and may help them regain their status.