  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE legend to become the new Wiseman, OTC 2 declared, Roman Reigns leaving? - 4 Predictions for the Bloodline after Crown Jewel

WWE legend to become the new Wiseman, OTC 2 declared, Roman Reigns leaving? - 4 Predictions for the Bloodline after Crown Jewel

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 09:29 GMT
The OG Bloodline! (Credits: WWE.Com)
The OG Bloodline! (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is officially in the history books. The premium live event kicked off with the much-anticipated rematch between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, this time with an Australian Street Fight stipulation. The OTC was dominating the pace, and it looked like he would score an easy win over The Aus-zilla in his home country.

Ad

However, things flipped as Bron Breakker ambushed Roman Reigns, which triggered The Usos to come out. However, Jey Uso made a blunder as he mistakenly took out the OTC with a Spear on the table, as Reed managed to dodge at the last moment. Taking advantage of it, Bronson connected the Tsunami and pinned Reigns, capturing a big win.

Following his loss, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion looked upset as he yelled at his cousins, telling The Usos that he didn't want their help. Given the tensions between the OG Bloodline members that have been brewing for weeks, Crown Jewel has also played a vital role, which may change the dynamics within the once legendary stable.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

In this article, we will examine four predictions for The Bloodline after the Perth PLE.

#4. WWE legend returns as the new Wiseman

The key factor that pushed the OG Bloodline toward iconic status was the strategic game plans crafted by Wiseman Paul Heyman. With the Hall of Famer now managing Seth Rollins.

Given the misunderstandings they have, the OG Bloodline needs a new Wiseman. The OTC may bring Jey and Jimmy's father, Rikishi, as the new Wiseman, which may lead to them being aligned stronger than ever, just like the old days.

Ad

#3. The OTC2

For weeks, Roman Reigns has been pushing Jey Uso to focus on only himself, as if he is seemingly grooming Main Event Jey to be his successor as the next Tribal Chief.

At Crown Jewel, Jey seemed upset with his twin, Jimmy, as if the latter had convinced him to come out during Reigns' match. With that, Main Event Jey could finally walk out on Big Jim, and Roman could officially crown him as the OTC2.

Ad

#2. Roman Reigns walks away

The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion lost an almost-won bout against rising star Bronson Reed, which was a massive setback for him. Analyzing that Reigns and his cousins being on the same brand could be hurting their individual runs.

Thus, Roman could announce that he has realized that The Usos and he can't coexist on the same brand. Therefore, he has decided to leave RAW and join SmackDown.

Ad

#1. Big Jim invites a member

The OG Bloodline was once the most dominating faction on the roster. However, their dominance has greatly faded, and to regain their old aura, Jimmy Uso could invite Jacob Fatu on WWE RAW to join the OG Bloodline.

Fatu, being the new enforcer, could work greatly for the OG Bloodline and may help them regain their status.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications