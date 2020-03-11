WWE Legend believes AJ Styles "is doing the job" at WrestleMania against The Undertaker

Undertaker faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw AJ Styles call out The Undertaker. This followed Undertaker beating Styles for the Tuwaiq trophy at Super ShowDown as well as the interference at Elimination Chamber.

ALSO READ: Former NXT Champion attacks Seth Rollins after RAW went off the air

Styles called out Undertaker on RAW, taking shots at his "retirement" after Roman Reigns beat him at WrestleMania. Styles added that Taker ruined it after he returned to the ring. AJ then challenged Taker to a match at WrestleMania. Styles then claimed The Deadman was old and broken down before he took shots at Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on the Styles and Taker match at WrestleMania on his Hall of Fame Podcast. Booker predicted a win for The Deadman:

I think AJ is doing the job. So we can skip the rest of the foreplay or whatever. Get right to the point. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Booker went on to talk about what a 19-year old AJ Styles was like in the WCW locker room back in the day:

I remember AJ Styles being that bright-eyed bushy tailed kid in the WCW locker room. I don’t know he might have been 19 years old, just wishing. Like they say chomping at the bit to get in the game man. And now to see AJ Styles. At WrestleMania 2020, taking on The Undertaker? Congratulations kid, you made it. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

At this point, it looks like The Undertaker will face AJ Styles in a singles match at WrestleMania 36.