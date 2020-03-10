Former NXT Champion attacks Seth Rollins after RAW went off the air

S eth Rollins

The main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins, Murphy, and the Authors of Pain take on the Viking Raiders and the RAW Tag-Team Champions, Street Profits. The finish of the match saw Seth Rollins hit Montez Ford with the Stomp for the win.

Kevin Owens then came out and attacked Rollins while he was celebrating. He hit Akam and Murphy with Stunners before taking a Curb Stomp from the Monday Night Messiah. Rollins followed it up with a second stomp.

After RAW went off the air, Drew McIntyre came out to confront Rollins. McIntyre got in the ring and hit Rollins with a Claymore Kick to the delight of the fans in attendance.

McIntyre then took the mic and cut a promo saying that there was no way he could let the night end with Rollins having a big smile on his face. The Scottish Psychopath then spoke about WrestleMania. He said that after he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania things would change on RAW.

You can check out a short video of what happened after RAW below:

Drew McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. As of now, it looks like Seth Rollins will be facing Kevin Owens.