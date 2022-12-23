Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's former on-screen rival Virgil once charged Hogan's daughter $20 for a picture.

Virgil is quite active on social media and regularly shares updates. He is well-known for sharing hilarious, lengthy posts that are basically rants on the current world of pro wrestling.

Last year in June, Virgil met Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke Hogan at what seemed like a hotel. The 60-year-old shared a couple of pictures with Brooke on his Twitter handle.

He wrote the following in the caption of his post:

"I dont care who your daddy it still be $20 for a pic $30 for the autograph combo honey. #meatsaucemadness."

Hulk Hogan and Virgil shared the ring on various occasions back in the day

Hulk Hogan was WWE's biggest star in the late 80s and early 90s. Hogan feuded against some of the biggest villains of the time, including Ted DiBiase. Virgil was DiBiase's personal assistant for a good chunk of his WWE run back then.

Although Hogan never faced Virgil in a singles match, they did face off in tag team action once. At a WWE MSG show on January 25, 1988, Hogan and Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Ted DiBiase and Virgil.

Virgil recently revealed in an Instagram post that he suffered two strokes and was also dealing with the early stages of dementia.

"For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the Doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. Like I didnt Even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It’s basically not able to do anything. This was the decent news. The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me," Virgil wrote.

Virgil is currently doing live video watch-along for RAW and SmackDown, personal messages for fans, and autographs as well. He stated in a recent post that the money he earns from his services would go toward his medical expenses.

