Virgil shares concerning news on his health; tags Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and others in his post

Former WWE Superstar Virgil has shared some worrying news about his health via Instagram.

Virgil has been a popular figure among the pro-wrestling community for a long time now. It has been a while since he wrestled in his last match, but he occasionally makes headlines for his unique and amusing takes on social media.

In his latest Instagram post, the former WWE star revealed that he hasn't been feeling well since WrestleMania 38 weekend. He added that he suffered two strokes over the past few months without even having any idea about the same.

He is also suffering from the early stages of dementia. Check out an excerpt from his post, below:

"For starters- without me knowing, over the past few months the Doctor had identified that I suffered 2 massive strokes. Like I didnt Even have a clue till I started not working with 1 of my arms. It’s basically not able to do anything. This was the decent news. The worse news is that I have Been told that I am Fighting with an early stage of dementia. The years of taking the big main event bump every night (that nobody else wanted to take) Had started to effect me," Virgil wrote.

Virgil tagged sevetal noted pro-wrestling names in his post

The former WWE star tagged the likes of Tony Khan, Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and Hulk Hogan in his post. Le Champion is well known for helping fellow wrestlers and legends with money in case of medical emergencies.

The 59-year-old WWE veteran also urged his fans to help him by buying his videogame that's available on iOS and Android. He will also be selling video shoutouts as well as autographs to fans.

Virgil was a popular name in WWE during the late 80s and early 90s. He established himself as a heel during his alliance with "The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase. He later turned babyface by turning on the latter.

His only title win in WWE came when he won the Million Dollar Championship by defeating Dibiase at SummerSlam 1991. He also worked for WCW for a lengthy period and was a member of the nWo for the better part of his stint.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Virgil the very best and prays for a full recovery.

