WWE legend claims he helped kickstart Chris Jericho's career

WWE legend Mick Foley recently credited himself for helping kickstar AEW star Chris Jericho's career.

The former AEW World Champion had an illustrious career during his time in WWE. He was associated with WCW, ECW and other independent wrestling promotions before signing with WWE in 1999 with his signature Y2J gimmick. The nine-time Intercontinental Champion charmed the wrestling world with his witty mic skills and diversified wrestling style.

Mick Foley recently responded to Jericho's tweet regarding their attendance at a show at the Ryōgoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo. Inspired by the show, Foley recommended the young performer to Paul Heyman. A week later, Jericho was present at an IWA Japan event.

"Definitely a real story. I did attend the Sumo show with @MasanoriHorie - and based on that amazing match, gave @IAmJericho my highest recommendation to @HeymanHustle Jericho attended an #IWAJapan show a week later - and we hit it off instantly."

Chris Jericho lashed out at Mick Foley on social media last month

The hardcore legend, who officially retired in 2012, often voices his opinions and thoughts on the happenings of the industry. He has also made sporadic appearances at varied WWE televised events.

Last month, Foley shared an image with AEW star Eddie Kingston, citing that the two would be a dream tag team. The Wizard, who was in an intense feud with Kingston at the time, responded to the tweet:

"2 losers."

Earlier this year, Chris Jericho recalled an incident wherein he was to compete in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 16, but was later replaced by Mick Foley.

He signed with AEW in 2019 and has had notable feuds with many talents, including Cody Rhodes, MJF, and Eddie Kingston. Three years later, Jericho remains one of the promotion's biggest stars.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far