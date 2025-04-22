WWE legend to come out of retirement & destroy Gunther for putting hands on Michael Cole on RAW? Exploring the possibility

The WrestleMania aftermath edition of WWE RAW was an iconic episode as it unfolded endless possibilities on the horizon, kicking off a new season in WWE’s calendar. Last night, Gunther confronted Michael Cole at the commentary desk for being disrespectful towards him while calling his matches.

The Ring General lost his calm and caught Cole off-guard by clinching him in a sleeper choke. Pat McAfee interfered and saved his friend and fellow commentator from the beatdown. However, things turned ugly when the Austrian superstar nabbed McAfee from behind in his signature choke and essentially choked him out.

GM Adam Peace, alongside security personnel, rushed down the ramp and saved the former football star. He was assisted out of the building as he was medically unfit to continue. However, Cole expressed that he was not afraid of a bully and would rather continue his job. He insisted that the GM take appropriate actions.

In a shocking turn of events, former Universal Champion Goldberg might come out of retirement to teach Gunther a lesson for laying his hands on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

Following the chaos on RAW, Goldberg posted a video from his WWE return on the red brand in 2016, where Michael Cole introduced him to the ring. Bill captioned a video expressing that it’s time to replicate his comeback.

“About time to replicate this!” wrote Goldberg.

This could be seen as a potential hint that Da Man could return to RAW and face Gunther. He had an altercation with The Ring General last year at the Bad Blood PLE. Last year, the WCW legend revealed he was going to compete in his final match this year. He is currently preparing himself for his comeback.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran predicts Pat McAfee might have told Gunther to choke him for real

While discussing the latest episode of the red brand on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo praised the Gunther McAfee segment and predicted that former football might have asked the Ring General to choke him for real, so it could visibly look more realistic to the fans:

"I guarantee you, because bro, you could see the blood rushing on McAfee's head. I guarantee you, McAfee said to Gunther, 'Choke me out.' That's my point, guys, he was so red in the face. He said to Gunther, 'Do not make his look namby pamby, choke me out', and that was real good,” he said.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for Gunther after what he did on RAW, particularly whether Bill Goldberg will face him in a singles match in the coming months.

