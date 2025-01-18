WWE legend to come out of retirement to win 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match after 28 years? Analyzing the possibility

The first stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41, WWE Royal Rumble 2025, is just two weeks away. It has traditionally been an event of surprises, and one of the biggest surprises could be in store for the fans.

Over the years, the iconic Royal Rumble match has featured monumental returns like John Cena in 2008 and Triple H in 2016. If the stars align, a retired legend could return to win the battle 28 years after his last Rumble victory. This star is the 1995 and 1996 match winner, Shawn Michaels, who is announced to appear in one week at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On this week's WWE SmackDown episode, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes created chaos after the former tried to hit Rey Mysterio with a piledriver. Witnessing the mess, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced Cody and Kevin will sign a contract for their upcoming ladder match at Royal Rumble in one week, at Saturday Night's Main Event, which The Heart Break Kid will officiate.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

During the contract signing, there is a high possibility Kevin Owens will try to hit Shawn Michaels with a piledriver, and he might be successful. In case HBK doesn't get injured, he could return and compete in the Royal Rumble match. He may as well win and challenge Owens at Wrestlemania if The Prizefighter becomes the Undisputed WWE Champion at the same event.

Considering Kevin Owens safely headlined WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin, the company could book something similar involving The Show Stopper this year. Considering it will be a one-off match for Shawn Michaels, it will likely not be for the World Title. This is just a wild speculation for now, and the truth will start to reveal itself at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' contract signing will involve a special addendum at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Expand Tweet

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis approached both Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes regarding an addendum, meaning extra information, to the ladder match at the upcoming premium live event.

This addendum could be the insertion of the returning Randy Orton into the bout if the company plans to start the much-anticipated rivalry between Orton and Rhodes.

The addendum could also reveal that the Undisputed WWE Championship and the Winged Eagle Championship will be united to form a new Word Title at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Either way, now fans will patiently wait for plans to unfold at Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback