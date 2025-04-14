WWE legend to confront Wyatt Sicks; Randy Orton's opponent after Kevin Owens? 3 Directions at WrestleMania 41 for The Boogeyman if he returns

WrestleMania 41 is merely a week away. A WWE icon, considered one the scariest characters to step foot inside the ring, the Boogeyman has teased a potential comeback to the squared circle after a 10-year hiatus.

The fans last saw the worm-eating superstar competing in the ring at the 2015 Royal Rumble. The 60-year-old legend sparked a buzz online after he posted a video clip of him, eating worms and wearing his signature face paint and attire, and telling fans that he will return at WrestleMania 41 on April 17, 2025, between 4 and 7 PM, likely confirming that he would be meeting fans in Las Vegas at a meet-and-greet.

However, the 60-year-old legend has also planted seeds for his much-awaited in-ring return as he reposted some of the fans’ speculation regarding his comeback, laying the foundation for his potential in-ring return.

On that note, here are three directions for The Boogeyman if he does make an in-ring return at WrestleMania 41:

#3. The Boogeyman reveals himself as the leader of Wyatt Sicks stable

The Wyatt Sicks haven’t appeared on WWE television since being drafted to SmackDown during the transfer window earlier this year. The fans are eagerly awaiting the comeback of the fearsome group.

However, before their return, the Stamford-based promotion needs to make some adjustments within the stable as their first stint did not gain the attention the company predicted despite giving them proper television time.

In a shocking twist, The Boogeyman might emerge as the newest member and true leader of The Wyatt Sicks and could return alongside them at WrestleMania 41, and send a clear warning to the entire roster that the bizarre group has risen and, under new leadership, it's stronger than ever.

The 60-year-old hinted at his joining the scary group when a fan asked under the comments of his WrestleMania announcement video if he’ll be part of Wyatt Sicks and supporting the narrative, the legend simply reposted the tweet.

#2. Match against former WWE champion at WrestleMania 41

Another interesting path for The Boogeyman could be if he decides to step foot again inside the squared circle. The 14-time WWE champion Randy Orton has been actively looking for a WrestleMania opponent.

The Apex Predator was initially booked to face former Universal Champion Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows. However, their bout fell off the card after KO pulled out, and announced an unfortunate neck injury that needed surgery.

Following the chaos, Orton warned SmackDown's General Manager to get him his 'Mania match, or they would face serious consequences. The Boogeyman could emerge as the shocking replacement and lock horns with The Legend Killer at WrestleMania.

The former ECW star liked the pitch; he even retweeted a fan comment, suggesting him as Randy’s opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. A funny segment featuring Chelsea Green

Since her return to the Stamford-based promotion, the inaugural Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green has been on a successful run. Fans find her in-ring character engaging and get along with her stories enthusiastically.

However, despite having a perfect run, The Hot Mess sadly hasn’t got a spot at The Show of Shows this year. Green is known for being a complaint box. She could call out Nick Aldis and protest for not getting a spot at the show and ask for a reward instead.

Meanwhile, Aldis could welcome The Boogeyman as a surprise for Chelsea Green. The legend could make her eat worms, creating a memorable segment for the ages.

