"We had some really great matches" - DDP details which WWE legend he loved working with

WWE Hall of Famer DDP (a.k.a Diamond Dallas Page) recently expressed his admiration for pro wrestling icon Bret Hart.

The Hitman is a five-time WWE Champion and was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame on two different occasions. He wrestled his final televised match in 2011, where he teamed up with John Cena to take on Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Speaking on his podcast DDP Snake Pit, the former WWE Tag Team Champion highlighted how much he loved working against Hart when they were signed to WCW.

"I loved working with Bret, we had some really great matches man when he came WCW. I know it wasn't his favorite time, but neither was mine in WWE, of course [not] my favorite time there. But I loved working with him, we had some great battles for the US Championship, one of my favorite matches you know, ever top 10 matches I love the match with him and [Roddy] Piper at Mania like that was a pretty phenomenal match." (From 0:09 to 0:38)

Hart's in-ring career and commitment to the business are appreciated and respected by several modern-day wrestlers.

Bret Hart recently managed a former WWE tag team

AEW tag team FTR has recently elaborated on their undying love for The Hitman.

The tandem has long spoken about their respect for Bret Hart and their desire to work with him one day. Earlier this month, that wish came true as Hart appeared as FTR's manager at an independent show hosted by Big Time Wrestling.

Speaking to the New York Post, Dax Harwood of FTR recounted what the veteran said to him after they worked together.

"He told me, ‘I just wanted to tell you, I owe you guys.’ I said, ‘Oh gosh, stop it. You don’t owe us anything,’ He said, ‘I haven’t gotten reactions like that in a long time. You guys and Punk bringing my name up and reminding people of my body of work has made me even more valuable. Now people are respecting me and they’re looking at my work again and that means the world to me.’ That’s something I’ll take forever." (H/T New York Post)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bret Hart managed FTR tonight. Bret Hart managed FTR tonight. https://t.co/PkC4ImQgDs

As two astute students of the wrestling game, both Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR are more than aware of Bret Hart's impact on the wrestling industry.

