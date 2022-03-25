"Didn't understand the business quite totally" - WWE legend on Ronda Rousey's frustration with fans

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is of the opinion that Ronda Rousey is yet to get familiar with the business of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The first-ever female UFC Champion had previously opened up on the troubles she faced dealing with hate chants from the crowd during her first stint with WWE. She stated that she just wanted to "go home" after receiving negative reactions from fans at WrestleMania 35.

However, Rousey did make a comeback to the brand at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 to win the women's rumble match.

Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle spoke to CBS Sports' Shkaiel Mahjouri and explained that Rousey needs to accept the reactions of the crowd to balance her career.

"I think that Ronda didn't understand the business quite totally. The fans are going to react the way they want to react. There is really nothing you can do about it. You can navigate it to a certain extent, but you're not going to know exactly what kind of responses you're going to get. When you do, you have to accept those responses, Angle said. [10:30 onwards] [H/T: cbssports]

The former world champion also heaped praise on Rousey, saying that she has done a commendable job of being back at WrestleMania despite having a baby a few months ago.

"I saw Ronda win the Rumble. She's going to be main eventing WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair. She's back on it. It's pretty impressive considering she just had a baby a few months ago. The girl is a monster. She's a thoroughbred. There's only one Ronda Rousey and that's for sure." [9:42 onwards]

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship on WrestleMania Night One

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is all set to battle Charlotte Flair on WrestleMania Night One with the SmackDown Women's gold on the line.

Rousey, after winning the women's rumble match, decided to go after The Queen. The match between the two top female division stars was first scheduled to be the main event of WrestleMania Night One. WWE later altered its plans and decided to go with the KO Show with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the first night.

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair sent out a warning to Ronda Rousey on the latest episode of the blue brand as she powerbombed WWE's "Hot Mama" through the announcement table. Rousey will be itching to get her hands on her opponent at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, which shall set up a brilliant end to the feud.

