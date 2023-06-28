WWE legend to finally return after 14 months? 5 finishes for Gunther vs. Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank

Following weeks of sneak attacks, Gunther and Matt Riddle will collide at Money in the Bank for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General had been avoiding The Original Bro for quite some time.

However, Riddle injured Imperium's Giovanni Vinci in a backstage scuffle, prompting Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser to retaliate with two consecutive sneak attacks. The focus of their assault was on their rival's ankle.

With immeasurable ill-will brewing between the two adversaries, London will undoubtedly host a brutal fight. Let's look at five finishes for Gunther vs. Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank.

#5 Gunther pins Matt Riddle clean to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Considering his Austrian heritage, The IC Champion will be the hometown hero at Money in the Bank in Europe. Thus, WWE may capitalize on the crowd's energy to hand Gunther a significant victory to elevate his stock.

The Austrian Anomaly has been an indomitable force on the main roster, and most of his championship defenses have been clean. His most recent successful title defense against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions involved zero outside shenanigans.

Thus, it is highly likely that Gunther secures a clean pinfall or submission win over Riddle at Money in the Bank.

#4 Giovanni Vinci returns to exact some revenge on Matt Riddle

Thus far, only Giovanni Vinci of Imperium has felt the wrath of The King of Bros. Vinci has not been seen since Riddle's backstage assault several weeks ago, but he will be back soon.

Riddle could be on the verge of a massive upset victory. Still, a returning Giovanni Vinci, desperate for redemption, could make his presence felt by costing The Original Bro the IC Title.

#3 The Original Bro pulls off a minor miracle at Money in the Bank

#1RandyOrtonSource @BaltOs1Fan One of my pix from Sunday's show in Charleston,W.V. of @SuperKingofBros kicking Gunther's ass. Could this be a sneak preview of things to come??? One of my pix from Sunday's show in Charleston,W.V. of @SuperKingofBros kicking Gunther's ass. Could this be a sneak preview of things to come??? https://t.co/SKeE7Dx2EJ

Thus far, we have assumed that Riddle will walk out of MITB as the loser. However, WWE could pull a significant swerve in London by booking a massive upset.

One of the roster's most exuberant and aggressive performers, The Original Bro has all the tools to become a credible IC Champion. The odds may be stacked against him, but it is too soon to write Riddle off as the loser.

All he needs to do is roll up Gunther for a three count, and the IC Title will belong to The King of Bros.

#2 Randy Orton returns to assist Matt Riddle in winning the IC Title

Is a reunion on the horizon?

The rumor mill is rife with murmurs of a massive return on the horizon. Randy Orton reportedly recovered from his back injury and could return home sooner than initially suspected.

As fans must recall, Orton was closely associated with Riddle before he fell with injury. RK-Bro was incredibly over with the fan base, and WWE could reunite them at Money in the Bank.

The Apex Predator could return to event the number's game and level the playing field, paving the way for his on-screen best friend to bag the most important singles victory over his career.

#1 The Viper turns heel to cost Matt Riddle the IC Title

Randy Orton may be one of the greatest villains of his generation.

Some news outlets also suggest that WWE is not very keen to reunite RK-Bro, and Orton may return as a heel, in which case he is unlikely to help Riddle at Money in the Bank.

This surprise heel turn would shake the fan base to its core; it may launch The Original Bro to the main-event scene and revive Orton's classic villain arc that put him on the map.

Either way, everyone must keep their eyes out for The Viper at Money in the Bank.

