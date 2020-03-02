WWE legend has a message for Kenny Omega's critics

Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is currently one half of the AEW Tag-Team Champions alongside Hangman Page. The duo successfully defended their tag-team titles at the Revolution PPV earlier this week in a heated match against The Young Bucks. The encounter was easily the match of the night and should silence some of Omega's critics in recent months who wanted to see 'the Kenny Omega' from New Japan.

Jim Ross addressed this criticism of Omega from some fans on the latest episode of Grilling JR. JR defended Omega saying that he'd seen brilliance from him in AEW. Here's what JR said:

Some of Kenny's critics believe we haven't seen the old Kenny Omega like many of us saw with his three match trilogy with Okada, I don't know if I agree with that whole heartedly because I've seen brilliance from Kenny in AEW. The big match, the big single match that has had a lot of build like the Okada rivalry had and what was at stake there, Kenny hasn't been involved in that yet in AEW to that degree. H/T: WINC

At this point, it looks like Omega's next big feud could be against his current tag-team partner Page. This was briefly teased at AEW Revolution right after their match against The Young Bucks.