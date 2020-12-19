WWE legend JBL had a long and illustrious career in the company, where he won the world title, as well as several other tag team and singles titles. The Hall of Famer recently opened up about lacing up his wrestling boots once again and explained what is holding him back from returning to the ring.

JBL's last singles match in WWE came back in 2009 as injuries cut short his career. He did make one appearance in the Royal Rumble match in 2014, a few years after his retirement.

JBL spoke about numerous things in a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, where one of the questions he was asked was about returning to the ring. He had spoken about this topic previously in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

“I don’t think I can [return]. If I could, I would. I retired, not because I wanted to. I retired because I had to. I had injuries and my body just gave out on me. I’m 54 and I’m training like crazy right now. I would love to get back in the ring and do something. But, I just don’t know if my body would let me. If it would, I’d do it in a heartbeat. You know, my wrestling career stopped, not because I wanted it to but because my body gave out so, I would go back in a heartbeat. These guys do a wonderful job these days by the way. I know somebody’s gonna ask me that question. I don’t think I can keep up with them. Maybe I could do something,” said JBL. (H/T Post Wrestling)

In his interview with Sportskeeda, JBL stated that he also had a great storyline to use if he does return to the ring. He said that he would love to return to the ring, but his body may hold him back.

JBL's career in WWE

JBL debuted in WWE in 1996 and had a strong run for over a decade, first as a tag team specialist, most notable of which was with Faarooq. He then embarked on a singles run where he won the WWE world title and had a memorable feud with Eddie Guerrero.

JBL with Faarooq

JBL was originally meant to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, but WWE postponed this year's Hall of Fame due to COVID-19. He, along with Batista, NWO, The Bella Twins, The British Bulldog and Jushin Liger will be inducted next year.