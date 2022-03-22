WWE icon called Kurt Angle an "as*hole" after he was shouted at for being late 

Kurt Angle recalled a backstage incident with Hulk Hogan in WWE, which helped them become good friends.

Hogan and Angle had a few matches against each other, both in WWE and TNA. One of the matches that the two had ccameat the King of the Ring pay-per-view in 2002, where Angle's wig was hilariously removed by the icon.

During a recent episode of the Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle narrated an incident that happened ahead of a six-man tag team match in WWE, which also involved Hulk Hogan.

The Immortal One arrived late at the venue and Angle was not happy about it. Angle told the Hogan, in no uncertain terms, that he would not be using any of the ideas that he brought forward as he was late to the show.

"So I’m ripping on him and I’m telling him you’re not doing anything, you’re going to do what I tell you to do because we have a 6-man match and we have all the spots back to back where we need them and this is your area where you can shine."

The Olympic gold medalist added that the two of them eventually bonded and became friends:

“Do whatever you want in this area and that’s what I said to him. He was like ‘wow, this kid’s an as*hole’ and eventually I became good friends with him. But he came across to me coming in late at 7 at night when you’re supposed to be there at 1 in the afternoon and it was like ‘hey, what’re we going to do tonight? I have ideas,’ and I was like ‘no, you don’t have ideas, we already put them together. You’re going to do what I tell you to do.’" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Angle stated that he was unaware that Hogan had a prior "obligation," which was the reason for him being late.

Hulk Hogan complained to Vince McMahon that Kurt Angle was "stiff" in the ring when they faced off in WWE

In the same six-man tag team match that Angle referred to, Hogan was not pleased about the Olympic gold medalist being stiff in the ring with him and told Vince McMahon about it.

"It was a six-man tag, and afterwards, he went to the back to the Gorilla position, and he walked up to Vince, and he said, 'Hey Vince, the Olympic boy is a little El Stiffo,"said Angle.

Angle admitted that it wasn't a wise decision on his part to be stiff in the ring with Hogan. The two renewed their feud years later in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

