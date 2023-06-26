WWE legend could be looking for revenge this weekend at Money in the Bank

Will Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa lose their second straight WWE premium live event match at Money in the Bank 2023? It's a significant possibility, but one cannot bet against The Tribal Chief that easily.

Following the events of this week's SmackDown, Sheamus could make his presence felt in the main event of the July 1 show. He has been unceremoniously left off the first UK premium live event since Clash at the Castle 2022 and could be aiming to send a message to the locker room.

WWE's creative team went to major lengths to protect The Celtic Warrior in the main event of this past week's blue show when he wrestled Solo Sikoa. Is Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus in the works?

WWE @WWE ‍



This is an absolute BRAWL between



#SmackDown These two are NOT holding back!This is an absolute BRAWL between @WWESheamus and @WWESoloSikoa here tonight! These two are NOT holding back! 😮‍💨This is an absolute BRAWL between @WWESheamus and @WWESoloSikoa here tonight! #SmackDown https://t.co/9PsP0JXDiT

Sheamus interfering in the tag team main event could protect Reigns and Sikoa from a clean loss against The Usos. Moreover, it could set up a future showdown between the former rivals.

They have a history that dates back to Reigns' WWE Championship win at Survivor Series 2015. The show's closing moments saw The Irishman cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Big Dog to steal the latter's crowning moment.

Former WWE Champion recounts when he kicked Roman Reigns' "head off"

According to The Celtic Warrior, there were originally plans for him to lock horns with Roman Reigns following Survivor Series last year. The War Games Match was supposed to be the catalyst for their bout. Ultimately, the creative team took a different direction, and their contest never materialized.

While Reigns and Sheamus fought tooth and nail several times in 2015 and 2016, the latter has not faced The Tribal Chief in a one-on-one encounter recently. Should the bout take place in the future, fans will certainly be invested in it.

The Irishman is on a whole other stage in his career. Being the beloved veteran of the blue brand, he has been part of some of the best wrestling matches in recent times. Hence, Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus is a main event WWE can capitalize on in 2023, with the roles now being reversed.

"Five minutes and fifteen seconds fella, that's the amount of time it took for me to kick Roman Reigns' head off when he won his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship," said Sheamus about his win against Reigns in 2015. [1:46-1:56]

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE, What’s it like carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase through an airport? What did WWE Superstars keep in it? @mikethemiz and more answer as they reunite with the #MITB briefcase that catapulted them to the top of WWE. What’s it like carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase through an airport? What did WWE Superstars keep in it? @WWERollins, @itsBayleyWWE, @mikethemiz and more answer as they reunite with the #MITB briefcase that catapulted them to the top of WWE. https://t.co/yjcquYfyg4

Now that Austin Theory vs. Sheamus is seemingly put to rest, the leader of the Brawling Brutes could be pushed to main event status in the coming months.

Should Roman Reigns and Sheamus revisit their rivalry from seven years ago? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes