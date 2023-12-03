WWE legend to make a surprise appearance during Seth Rollins' match on RAW and turn heel to cost him his title? Exploring the potential 

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on Monday's RAW. However, things may not end well for The Visionary as he may lose his title to the former Bloodline member due to a WWE legend.

The superstar in question here is none other than CM Punk. While the entire WWE Universe enjoyed The Voice of Voiceless' epic return at Survivor Series, Rollins didn't seem too pleased with Punk's comeback. Given Rollins' antics at the premium live event, there have been speculations about WWE booking him in a potential feud against Punk.

While nothing has come of it yet, things may change on RAW as the company could lay down the breadcrumbs for the rumored feud between the duo. It wouldn't be surprising if The Voice of the Voiceless interfered in Seth Rollins's title match on WWE RAW.

The creative team could have CM Punk make a surprise appearance during the World Heavyweight Championship match and turn heel to cost The Visionary his title. While the former AEW star has been a babyface since 2021, he may finally embrace the dark side after two years on Monday night.

Seth Rollins' infamous rant on CM Punk

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have quite a bit of history between them. Rollins has taken shots at Punk on several occasions in the past, the most (in)famous being his rant at a WWE 2K23 promotional event.

For those unaware, in a past interview with Wrestling Inc., the current World Heavyweight Champion mocked CM Punk, calling him a "jerk" and a "cancer."

"Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away, you cancer, get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, ‘Did he say that?' Yeah, he's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there. We knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye, bye. See you later."

Given the duo's tumultuous relationship, Punk turning heel on Rollins to cost him his title against Jey Uso would make sense.

