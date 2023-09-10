WWE legend may appear on RAW for the first time in more than a decade to crash champion's celebration 

This week's episode of RAW is set to feature Gunther's celebration since he is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Gunther officially broke The Honky Tonk Man's 35-year-old record this week, and the company could have some special plans for the Austrian this week on RAW.

Despite the rumors, The Honky Tonk Man was never planned to appear on the red show a few weeks ago. But there could now be a plan for the 70-year-old Hall of Famer to appear on RAW for the first time since March 2013 to crash Gunther's celebration.

Expand Tweet

It could be a huge swerve to have Honky Tonk Man come out and actually shake hands with Gunther and put him over, considering the legend's views about the latter breaking his record.

The Hall of Famer is in no position to wrestle Gunther. Hence, a quick handshake to show that he respects what The Ring General has been able to do with a championship that he put on the map could be enough.

The WWE Universe has been pushing for The Honky Tonk Man to appear since his record came into question a few months ago. This week, the veteran could finally appear to endorse the IC Champion.

WWE could have some big plans for Gunther on RAW

It's unclear what the plans are for Gunther on RAW, but any fan will know these celebrations never seem to go to plan in WWE.

At the moment, Chad Gable and Sheamus have some issues with Gunther, and both men could decide to appear this week on RAW.

Gunther needs an opponent for Fastlane in a few weeks. Tomorrow night would be the perfect time for The Ring General's next challenger to make an appearance and set up another title defense.

Do you think The Honky Tonk Man will appear on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.