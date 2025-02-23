WWE legend may have subtly confirmed he is willing to sell his soul to The Rock

The Rock made a gigantic return to WWE SmackDown this week with a proposal no one anticipated. While the proposal was for Cody Rhodes, someone else might be ready to accept it.

Ad

On this week's episode of the blue brand show, The Rock returned to have a confrontation with Cody Rhodes. He explained how the two had become friends after their brutal rivalry last year. However, he seemingly turned heel and proposed The American Nightmare to be "his champion," possibly meaning an authority puppet. While the Undisputed WWE Champion will answer the proposal at Elimination Chamber, someone else might be ready to accept it.

Ad

Trending

This star is CM Punk, who might have teased it on his social media handle too.

CM Punk's Instagram story after The Rock's promo on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

After WWE SmackDown, The Best in The World uploaded a story on Instagram that got fans thinking. He hinted that he was ready to accept The Rock's proposal if Cody denied it.

The story depicts Spiderman and Doctor Doom trying to forget the past and becoming friends, forgetting the past. The key point in this story was Spiderman giving it a thought, hinting that Punk could be open to the idea. The two WWE megastars share a similar history as The Rock replaced CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 29. While nothing is clear, this may be a strong hint towards what may be in store if Cody declines the offer.

Ad

Desperation for WrestleMania 41 main event

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk made a monumental return after about 10 years at Survivor Series 2023, after which he elaborated his goal to headline The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, he got injured in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, thus being unable to compete at WrestleMania 40.

History repeated itself as he fell short at this year's Royal Rumble too. While he has qualified for the Elimination Chamber match to determine Cody Rhodes' challenger, he might have to opt for desperate measures to get himself a main event match at The Grandest Stage of Them All if he loses at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Punk could go berserk and accept The Rock's offer to be a corporate champion, after which he could be inserted into the main event using The Final Boss' position as a TKO Board Director member.

CM Punk's words to Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

Just like last year, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes engaged in a heated verbal battle ahead of the Royal Rumble. He explained how he was a true friend who wouldn't backstab him. Instead, he will stab The American Nightmare in the front.

These words may have confirmed his intentions to turn against Cody if the need arose. This could create a perfect scenario for The Final Boss to enter the picture, and convince The Best in The World to turn against the Undisputed WWE Champion in exchange for a WrestleMania 41 main event match.

This could lead to drama that no one might have anticipated ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals this year. The future could be better than fans may have predicted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback