WWE legend open to working for AEW - three years after Hall of Fame induction

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017

Teddy Long says he has not heard anything from AEW but he would be open to working for Tony Khan’s company.

The 72-year-old played various different on-screen roles during his 16-year association with WWE between 1998 and 2014, including manager, referee and General Manager.

Since leaving the company in 2014, Long has made sporadic appearances on RAW and SmackDown, while he also returned to WWE programming in 2017 to receive his Hall of Fame induction.

Speaking on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, the former SmackDown GM revealed that Vince McMahon and WWE occasionally call him for Hall of Fame and WrestleMania Axxess appearances, but he is not ruling out a future in AEW.

"I haven't heard anything from AEW but you never know. I do a lot of stuff on the indies where they call and bring me in because that's what the people wanna see. They miss that. Once I give it to them, from the reaction I get I can tell they've been wanting this for a long time."

Teddy Long in AEW?

Teddy Long is best known for his time in WWE as a General Manager, but AEW is yet to introduce a storyline authority figure to their weekly product.

There had been rumors in December 2019 that Taz could join AEW in a Commissioner role. However, while he did go on to sign a multi-year deal with the company, the former ECW star is a member of the broadcast team instead.