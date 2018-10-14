×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE legend removed from Smackdown 1000?

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
News
106   //    14 Oct 2018, 03:00 IST

Edge had a marquee feud with the Undertaker in 2008 in the blue brand.
Edge had a marquee feud with the Undertaker in 2008 in the blue brand.

What's the news?

Former World heavyweight champion Edge might not be appearing at Smackdown 1000. The article announcing the Hall of Famer's appearance to host a segment of "Cutting edge" has been pulled down by WWE.

In case you didn't know

Edge was one of the crucial members of SmackDown during its peak days. His feud with Undertaker was so good that it even got to main event both Wrestlemania and Summerslam in the same year, which is quite unusual for a Smackdown match.

The Rated R superstar has since made sporadic appearances on the blue brand after, most notably to help his best friend Christian clinch his first ever world championship in WWE.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Edge would return to host his trademark segment "The Cutting Edge" with a special guest.

Heart of the matter:

After advertising Edge for the 1000th episode of Smackdown, WWE all of a sudden removed the article pertaining to the return of the Rated R superstar. Edge was not even mentioned in the preview for Smackdown 1000.

This was WWE's article regarding Edge's return:

“The Rated-R Superstar is coming home.

“Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode.

“The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner.

“What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

What's next?

With or without Edge, Smackdown 1000 is expected to be a blockbuster. Big names like The Undertaker, Triple H, Rey Mysterio and Batista are already advertised to be a part of the event. Even the legendary faction Evolution will be together after 4 years.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Edge Leisure Reading
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Hall Of Famer pulled from SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Return At SmackDown 1000?
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Stars Who Won't Be Appearing At SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Former WWE Champion may not return at...
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who should make an appearance on...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: WWE Monday Night Raw should invade SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 great ways WWE could break the internet with SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE legend set to appear at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
3 Huge Surprises That Could Still Be Announced For...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us