WWE legend removed from Smackdown 1000?

Edge had a marquee feud with the Undertaker in 2008 in the blue brand.

What's the news?

Former World heavyweight champion Edge might not be appearing at Smackdown 1000. The article announcing the Hall of Famer's appearance to host a segment of "Cutting edge" has been pulled down by WWE.

In case you didn't know

Edge was one of the crucial members of SmackDown during its peak days. His feud with Undertaker was so good that it even got to main event both Wrestlemania and Summerslam in the same year, which is quite unusual for a Smackdown match.

The Rated R superstar has since made sporadic appearances on the blue brand after, most notably to help his best friend Christian clinch his first ever world championship in WWE.

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Edge would return to host his trademark segment "The Cutting Edge" with a special guest.

Heart of the matter:

After advertising Edge for the 1000th episode of Smackdown, WWE all of a sudden removed the article pertaining to the return of the Rated R superstar. Edge was not even mentioned in the preview for Smackdown 1000.

This was WWE's article regarding Edge's return:

“The Rated-R Superstar is coming home.

“Edge is returning to host a special edition of his talk show “The Cutting Edge” next Tuesday as part of SmackDown’s historic 1000th episode.

“The WWE Hall of Famer was responsible for many of the blue brand’s greatest moments, whether it was stepping up as one of the SmackDown’s premiere Superstars after the initial brand split in 2002, his unforgettable Money in the Bank cash-in on The Undertaker or running roughshod over SmackDown with General Manager Vickie Guerrero in his corner.

“What will he have to say? Find out when “The Cutting Edge” returns during SmackDown 1000, next Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

What's next?

With or without Edge, Smackdown 1000 is expected to be a blockbuster. Big names like The Undertaker, Triple H, Rey Mysterio and Batista are already advertised to be a part of the event. Even the legendary faction Evolution will be together after 4 years.