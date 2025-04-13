WWE legend to replace Jacob Fatu and dethrone LA Knight for US Title at WrestleMania 41? Potential last-minute plans explored

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu and LA Knight are set to lock horns in a United States Championship match. In the main event of the most recent episode of SmackDown, The Samoan Werewolf destroyed The Megastar in a post-match assault and stood tall with the belt. However, in an unexpected last-minute twist, fans could see Randy Orton replace Fatu and eventually dethrone Knight to become the new US Champion.

The Legend Killer is seemingly out of the WrestleMania card as his original opponent Kevin Owens, was suffering from an injury for which he required surgery. During SmackDown, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga confronted Orton and Knight, leading to a tag match in the main event where the babyfaces defeated the heel duo.

Considering the involvement of Sikoa & Co. with The Apex Predator, it's conceivable that Randy Orton may replace The Samoan Werewolf at the last moment to insert himself in the 'Mania card. This could unfold when Orton launches a backstage attack on Fatu or the Megastar himself takes Jacob down in the forthcoming episode of the blue brand.

This last-minute inclusion of The Viper in the mid-card title feud will surely escalate the hype of the match. Additionally, it also heightens the chances of Orton becoming the US champion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

As of now, this entire scenario is purely rooted in speculation, but with WrestleMania 41 just around the corner, twists and surprises are known to unfold when you least expect them.

Randy Orton might face a current authority figure at WWE WrestleMania 41, as per Eric Bischoff

According to Eric Bischoff, The Legend Killer could face Nick Aldis at The Show of Shows.

Randy Orton struck the National Treasure with an RKO on last week's show, and they were even engaged in a heated confrontation on SmackDown this week. Speaking of what ensued, Bischoff said the following:

"Nick because there's a story. You've got an inciting incident, which is the first thing you do in an act one. You take your character. In this case, Nick Aldis, he's the GM of WWE. His world is being the GM of WWE, and then something happens, that's why it's called an inciting incident, like laying a match to a fuse on a stick of dynamite. Something happens to take him out of that world and thrust him into one that's completely different, and then the journey begins. I think it's great."

Randy Orton’s situation is getting more intriguing with each passing day, and now only time will tell who the WWE legend could square off against at WrestleMania 41, if at all.

